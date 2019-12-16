Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Join Bigg Boss For Arhaan Khan? She Reveals The Truth

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have had a history before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two were rumoured to be a couple before being a part of the reality show. In the episode that aired on Sunday, host Salman Khan talked to Rashami where she revealed the reason why she joined the house.

Rashami gets candid

Salman Khan talked to all the contestants in the house through Me TV. Khan talked to Arhaan and told him that Rashami was being approached to become a contestant every year but she didn't agree to do it until now. Salman then asked Rashami the reason behind this. Rashami then revealed to the audience that Arhaan was the reason behind her approval to do this season. Rashami continued to talk about how she went bankrupt in 2016. Here, Salman quipped that she cannot go bankrupt while owning 5 flats with two of them on rent.

Salman Khan further shared that Rashami's brother Gaurav informed him that Arhaan has been staying at her house along with his family during her absence. Arhaan replied that he has the house keys but has never stayed there. Vikas Gupta later confirmed that he had also got the same information about Arhaan residing at Rashami's place. Gaurav told Rashami how Arhaan shared with the world that he was the one who brought her from the roads and made her a star. Kamya Punjabi, ex-contestant, also talked to Rashami and told her to have a self-identity rather than just being a pawn to someone.

The episode showed that the contestants were going through the freeze and release task. Family members of the current contestants and some ex-contestants of Bigg Boss entered the house and talked to the members. Rashami's brother Gaurav Desai also entered and talked to his sister.

