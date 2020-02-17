Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Clarifies That She Hasn't 'stolen' The Pasta In Her Latest Pic

One of the most-watched reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end on Saturday, February 15 as Sidharth Shukla took home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The contestants are finally out of the house and back to their normal routine. Recently, Rashami Desai, who was the fourth runner-up in the show, gave fans a glimpse of how she began her day post Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami took to Instagram to share a video of her having pasta and as she enjoys the pasta, she goes on to leave a hilarious comment. The Uttaran actor said that she has not stolen the pasta and worked hard for it. Rashami takes a dig at an old incident in the Bigg Boss house where she was called “chor.” Along with the video, Rashami also adds a comment saying that she had started her day with pasta. Watch Rashami Desai indulge in the delicious-looking pasta.

After the finale, the actor had a reunion with follow Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana and the three were seen having a good time. The trio was joined by a common friend and it seems like they had a fun time together. Looking at the images that have surfaced on the internet, the contestants look happy and refreshed.

In the pictures, they look happy to be bonding after a long while. There is also a boomerang video where one can see them doing quirky steps. Check out a few pictures from their adorable time together.

Image courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram

