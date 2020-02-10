Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's Quirky Replies To Rajat Sharma's 'teekhe Sawaal'; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 is less than a week away from its finale. Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 contestants have successfully managed to entertain the audience this time too. Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy everything that happens on the show.

Now after surprising fans with no eviction week, the show will have yet another star-studded episode. Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar will visit the Bigg Boss 13 set to promote their upcoming fun-filled drama Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan. Apart from the joyous fun ride with the cast of the movie, well-known news journalist Rajat Sharma will be gracing the stage of Bigg Boss 13 with his teekhe sawaal.

Watch the promo here:

The recent promo of the upcoming episode of Somvaar ka Vaar, Salman Khan will face some fun-filled yet twisted questions from the well-known journalist Rajat Sharma. The Dabangg star is seen standing in the witness box and Rajat Sharma showers him with his quirky yet fun questions about the contestants in the show. To begin with, Rajat Sharma questions Salman why he lashed out at Asim Riaz when he confessed his love for Himanshi Khurana. To this, Salman says that Himanshi was engaged when she entered the house but later due to Asim and Himanshi's feelings for each other, she ended her 10-year long relationship.

Salman also gave a funny response to it saying that "Mera chapter chalu nahi ho raha isliye mai sabka chapter khatam kar deta hoon". Furthur Rajat Sharma makes a funny remark at Salman Khan's answer and says, "Khud bhi Shaadi nahi karunga aur na kisi aur ko karne dunga". This funny remark makes Salman and the audience burst into laughter.

From the promo, the upcoming episode looks pretty exciting. Bigg Boss 13 viewers will surely have a hilarious ride tonight with Somvaar Ka Vaar episode with Rajat Sharma. Watch the Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar only on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram

