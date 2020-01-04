Bigg Boss 13: Sheena Bajaj Claims She Doesn't Know Sidharth Shukla; Calls The Show Biased

Bigg Boss 13, the most controversial reality show of India, never fails to make headlines. Speaking of which, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla is one of the most talked-about contestants in the house. The actor has been in the news for either losing his cool or for his cute banter with Shehnaaz Gill.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was made to cut his favourite towel which he claimed to be given to him by Sheena Bajaj. However, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sheena Bajaj revealed that she doesn’t know Sidharth Shukla at all. When Sheena Bajaj was asked if she is the same Sheena Bajaj who gifted the towel to Sidharth Shukla, she refused. Sheena doesn’t know Sidharth Shukla personally and has only seen him on television shows.

Recently, Sheena Bajaj took to Twitter, to express how she feels about Sidharth Shukla and she wanted him to get kicked out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the same interaction, commenting about the tweet, Sheena said that whatever she wrote was on the basis of the episodes that she saw. Sheena Bajaj further added that she saw Sidharth behaving inappropriately by abusing, pushing and hitting people. She is surprised why he isn’t out of the house yet. Sheena also added that she finds his attitude unacceptable.

Here’s what Sheena Bajaj tweeted:

Kick Siddarth shukla out , he has hit multiples times ,pushed Asim so many times badly , n misbehaved with all contestations n big boss ppl justify n keeping him safe ,at least insult him till he learns to respect....#bb13#biggboss13#colourstv — SHEENA BAJAJ (@bajajsheena) December 23, 2019

Sheena also went on to say how unhappy she was with Sidharth's game in Bigg Boss 13 and that she was disturbed after watching a couple of episodes. The thing that troubles her more is that no action has been taken against him. Sheena, as a spectator, believes that there is biasedness involved.

