Bigg Boss 13: Sheena Bajaj Claims She Doesn't Know Sidharth Shukla; Calls The Show Biased

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is a house of chaos. However, one such confusion is clarified by Sheena Bajaj. Read on to know more what Sheena had to say about Sidharth Shukla.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13, the most controversial reality show of India, never fails to make headlines. Speaking of which, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla is one of the most talked-about contestants in the house. The actor has been in the news for either losing his cool or for his cute banter with Shehnaaz Gill.

ALSO READ| Who Is Sidharth Shukla's Best Friend Sheena Bajaj? Everything You Need To Know About Her

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was made to cut his favourite towel which he claimed to be given to him by Sheena Bajaj. However, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sheena Bajaj revealed that she doesn’t know Sidharth Shukla at all. When Sheena Bajaj was asked if she is the same Sheena Bajaj who gifted the towel to Sidharth Shukla, she refused. Sheena doesn’t know Sidharth Shukla personally and has only seen him on television shows.

Recently, Sheena Bajaj took to Twitter, to express how she feels about Sidharth Shukla and she wanted him to get kicked out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the same interaction, commenting about the tweet, Sheena said that whatever she wrote was on the basis of the episodes that she saw. Sheena Bajaj further added that she saw Sidharth behaving inappropriately by abusing, pushing and hitting people. She is surprised why he isn’t out of the house yet. Sheena also added that she finds his attitude unacceptable.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla Puts Up Tough Fight Against Asim, Vishal & Rashami

Here’s what Sheena Bajaj tweeted:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Siddharth Shukla Is Trending On Twitter As '#WinnerSid'

Sheena also went on to say how unhappy she was with Sidharth's game in Bigg Boss 13 and that she was disturbed after watching a couple of episodes. The thing that troubles her more is that no action has been taken against him. Sheena, as a spectator, believes that there is biasedness involved.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Fans Request Sidharth Shukla Fans To Vote For Her

 

 

