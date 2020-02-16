Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets Evicted, Wins Second Runner Up Title

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been evicted from the show. Shehnaaz Gill among the top 3 contestants and was announced the second runner of Bigg Boss 13. Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan announced her eviction from the show. Shehnaaz Gill was considered to be one of the most entertaining participants of the season.

Shehnaaz Gill gets evicted

While announcing this eviction, Salman Khan said that he is announcing the name with a very heavy heart. Before exiting the house, Shenaaz hugged both Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz and yelled 'I love you Bigg Boss'. On the stage, Shehnaaz hugged Salman Khan and did what she does the best — entertain! Shehnaaz had a funny banter with Salman Khan and talked about her show.

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in the upcoming wedding based reality show Mujhse Shadi Karoge. In the show, she will be seen with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra as the two begin their hunt for their significant others. The show will premiere on February 17, 2020. Shehnaaz Gill announced her wedding on Bigg Boss 13 itself and was seen distributing her wedding cards with her housemates on the show.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also managed to make them hooked to the show. Many contestants were often seen trending on social media for on multiple occasions. The show was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. The show- Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by five weeks on public demand.

