Bigg Boss Season 13 has had its fair share of ups and down between its contestants. The show has been going on for a while and has even been extended due to its rising popularity.

Recently due to a spat between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Twitter was trending with a popular hashtag. The show never ceases to amaze and stun its viewers with the ongoing happening in the house.

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill tells Sidharth she wants a risky 'Swayamvar' wedding, 'Itni options ki main choose naa kar paun'

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill made a claim that caused quite a reaction among fans and the housemates. Actor Sidharth Shukla shares a great bond with Shehnaaz Gill inside the Bigg Boss house. However, due to recent happenings, their relations have turned a bit sour.

However, fans have expressed that they miss the friendly banter and the laughs they bought to the show as a duo. In one such video, the two can be seen talking about the wedding of Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz mentions to Sidharth that she would like to be given choices for a suitable groom. Further on, she goes on to explain the reason for such a strange request as the video proceeds. In the video, Shefali is heard mentioning how in Shehnaaz’s wedding there may be two mandaps as she may change her mind at any time.

To this Shehnaaz responded saying she will let the potential prospects speak about her and thus compliment her as much as possible.

Later, she adds that whoever fails to deliver her compliments will fail the task and she will choose to marry the latter. Sidharth has a good laugh on this statement and adds that Shehnaaz would love to listen to him in that case. Shukla further adds and suggests her to marry everyone, to which Shehnaaz replies by saying that she won’t break everyone’s heart.

Shehnaaz then mentions that she will assign each of her prospects with different tasks, and if she gets bored with one partner she will have another option to replace him.

