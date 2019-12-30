Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Raises The Hotness Meter In These Unseen Dance Videos

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing eyeballs from the viewers due to its numerous controversies as well as countless fights. Such is its popularity that the makers have decided to extend the season by five more weeks. The show has many popular celebrities this season who are further making the episodes even more entertaining and one of them is Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz is one of the most popular contestants of this season and even the housemates have acknowledged that. Be it her adorable antics, her fun banter with the host Salman Khan, or her strong bond with Sidharth Shukla, 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' as she is fondly called, has been winning lots of love on the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Dances Seductively For Shefali Bagga? Details Here

Shehnaaz can be seen dancing to Chikni Chameli in the video

Recently, an old video of Shehnaaz showcasing her badass moves has been going viral on the internet. In the video, she can be seen grooving to the hit Katrina Kaif track, Chikni Chameli from the film Agneepath. She is certainly setting the dance floor on fire in the video.

This may come as a visual delight for her die-hard fans. In another video, which has been going viral, Shehnaaz can be seen getting a new tattoo. However, she calls it a 'secret tattoo' and refuses to reveal it to her fans.

Shehnaaz is currently the captain of the Bigg Boss house

Recently, Shehnaaz also went on to become the new captain of the house. However, none of the contestants did their allotted household duties which disappointed her.

Salman Khan came inside the house to clean the kitchen and the bathroom area which left all the housemates red with shame. He further supported Shehnaaz and reprimanded all the other housemates for not obeying Shehnaaz and doing their daily chores under her captaincy. She also shared an adorable dance with her close friend Sidharth Shukla when Rohit Shetty arrived inside the house and conducted a special game.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Threatens Madhurima Tuli To Discard Her Makeup

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Shehnaaz Gill Frightened After Vishal Senses A Ghost In The House?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.