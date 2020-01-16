An Angry Young Man To A Goofball, Sidharth Shukla's 3 Different Sides Fans Saw On BB 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been constantly grabbing eyeballs due to numerous controversies as well as some of the nasty altercations between the contestants. Talking about this, contestant Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and controversial housemates of this season. The fans have seen different phases of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor in the show which has inevitably made him one of the most talked-about contestants of this season. Right from showcasing his aggressive side to entertaining the audience with his naughty and romantic antics, fans have witnessed it all over the period of three months. Here are three vividly different phases of Sidharth Shukla which grabbed several headlines on the show over the last three months in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Here are three shades of Sidharth Shukla which were seen in the Bigg Boss house

When he was the 'Angry Young Man' of BB 13

Sidharth has lost his calm several times in the house. His altercations with contestants Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan grabbed a lot of attention from the viewers. Such was his temper that he also got physical with Asim and was also nominated by Bigg Boss for two weeks straight as a punishment. Sidharth also tore Arhaan's shirt during a nasty fight in one of the previous episodes.

When he charmed everyone with his goofiness

But while Sidharth's aggressive side grabbed many headlines, he was also known for showcasing his naughty side a couple of times on the show. This free-spirited side of him was adored by fans. Speaking of which, his recent funny banter with Madhurima Tuli and Rashami Desai was adored by fans as they couldn't have enough of it. His endearing antics with Shehnaaz Gill has also been loved by many viewers.

When he made everyone teary-eyed showcasing his rarely-seen emotional side

Sidharth proved that he is indeed a child at heart behind the tough exterior. He also made many fans teary-eyed as he showed his emotional side on the show. In the upcoming episode, fans will see him getting emotional as he meets his mother inside the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, Sidharth also broke down after reading his mothers' letter during one of the tasks on Bigg Boss 13.

Promo Courtesy: Bigg Boss and Colors TV Twitter

