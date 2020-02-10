The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Celebrate His Journey With The Trend #KingSid

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's fans have started a trend #KingSid to celebrate his glorious journey inside the BB house. Check out some of the tweets

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular entertainment reality shows on Indian television. As the finale draws closer, every contestant of the BB house is trying hard to emerge as the winner of the show. However, along with the contestants, even their fans are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite contestant the ultimate winner. One such contestant is Sidharth Shukla who enjoys a massive fan-following on social media. With just a few days left for the finale, his fans started trending #KingSid to celebrate his glorious journey on the show and make him come further close to victory. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates For February 07, 2020: Sidharth Chooses Paras Over Shehnaaz

Sidharth's fans are rooting for him to be the winner

Sidharth has inevitably been one of the most popular contestants of this season. Sidharth has constantly been making headlines every other day. The Balika Vadhu actor is touted to be one of the most promising contestants of this season. Check out some of the tweets by his fans. 

'SidHearts' cheer for Sidharth on the social media

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Fans 'expose' Biased Makers Of The Show? Check Tweet

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For February 08 And 09, 2020 | BB 13 Extended For 50 Years?

Image Courtesy: Ravi Ranjan Kumar Twitter, Somesh Patel Twitter, Asang Pngen Twitter, Junior Sidharth Shukla, Shrishti Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
LALU SPEAKS ON SC'S DECISION
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
BRAD PITT AND LEONARDO'S HUG
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK