Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Celebrate His Journey With The Trend #KingSid

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular entertainment reality shows on Indian television. As the finale draws closer, every contestant of the BB house is trying hard to emerge as the winner of the show. However, along with the contestants, even their fans are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite contestant the ultimate winner. One such contestant is Sidharth Shukla who enjoys a massive fan-following on social media. With just a few days left for the finale, his fans started trending #KingSid to celebrate his glorious journey on the show and make him come further close to victory.

Sidharth's fans are rooting for him to be the winner

Sidharth has inevitably been one of the most popular contestants of this season. Sidharth has constantly been making headlines every other day. The Balika Vadhu actor is touted to be one of the most promising contestants of this season. Check out some of the tweets by his fans.

'SidHearts' cheer for Sidharth on the social media

I remember @lostboy54 You said to sid, "I will make sure you win @BiggBoss when i get out of the house".

I know you are a man of your word and will give your best to make @sidharth_shukla win.#KingSid — Sidheart👁👁 (@ABookReader1) February 10, 2020

If @sidharth_shukla doesn't win this year's @BiggBoss there's No meaning in being Real & Honest 4 Game

Fan powered Trend of 11+ Million

Being LOYAL 2 show even in Typhoid

It happened previous year. If it happens this yr 2 @BiggBoss will LOSE ALL Credibility.#KingSid #Colorstv — Dimpleasharma (@Dimpleasharma1) February 10, 2020

#SidharthShukla 's journey is a motivation for us. He has given his evything to this show and no one else deserves the trophy no one else means no one else😬

He has won our hearts❤️many times☺️

LuV u SiD ❤️#KingSid

👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/btZxAwSoCo — Shrishti (Shree) (@ShrishtiMahesh6) February 10, 2020

