Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Celebrate His Journey With The Trend #KingSid

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular entertainment reality shows on Indian television. As the finale draws closer, every contestant of the BB house is trying hard to emerge as the winner of the show. However, along with the contestants, even their fans are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite contestant the ultimate winner. One such contestant is Sidharth Shukla who enjoys a massive fan-following on social media. With just a few days left for the finale, his fans started trending #KingSid to celebrate his glorious journey on the show and make him come further close to victory.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates For February 07, 2020: Sidharth Chooses Paras Over Shehnaaz
Sidharth has inevitably been one of the most popular contestants of this season. Sidharth has constantly been making headlines every other day. The Balika Vadhu actor is touted to be one of the most promising contestants of this season. Check out some of the tweets by his fans.
#SidHearts Viral This Video Before Finale Of @BiggBoss@sidharth_shukla Ke Deewane Hue Celebrities Part-2— RaviRanjan Kumar (@RaviranjanReal) February 10, 2020
@BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV@HerdHUSH@RealVinduSingh @JThakers @IamSinghaniya @arpitam007 #SidharthShukla #KingSid #KeepShiningSid #RightChoiceSid #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/VWiVaZzB2s
Happy birthday to sid mom #KingSid pic.twitter.com/AJfjk1A7Mt— Somesh Patel (@SomeshP72051911) February 9, 2020
I remember @lostboy54 You said to sid, "I will make sure you win @BiggBoss when i get out of the house".— Sidheart👁👁 (@ABookReader1) February 10, 2020
I know you are a man of your word and will give your best to make @sidharth_shukla win.#KingSid
Clear as real#KingSid pic.twitter.com/Lya65rVmAN— Asang Pongen(sidhearts) (@AsangPongen1) February 9, 2020
He is— Junior Sidharth Shukla (@chandanrai0694) February 10, 2020
HANDSOME
CUTE
SMART
INTELLIGENT
FUNNY
SEXY
HOT
IN ONE PACKAGE HAVE ALOT OF THINGS #SupremeSid#KingSid#SidharthShukla #SidharthKeAsliFans #BB13@sidharth_shukla @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @RealVinduSingh pic.twitter.com/wnLbX0Mxmw
If @sidharth_shukla doesn't win this year's @BiggBoss there's No meaning in being Real & Honest 4 Game— Dimpleasharma (@Dimpleasharma1) February 10, 2020
Fan powered Trend of 11+ Million
Being LOYAL 2 show even in Typhoid
It happened previous year. If it happens this yr 2 @BiggBoss will LOSE ALL Credibility.#KingSid #Colorstv
#SidharthShukla 's journey is a motivation for us. He has given his evything to this show and no one else deserves the trophy no one else means no one else😬— Shrishti (Shree) (@ShrishtiMahesh6) February 10, 2020
He has won our hearts❤️many times☺️
LuV u SiD ❤️#KingSid
👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/btZxAwSoCo
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Fans 'expose' Biased Makers Of The Show? Check Tweet
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For February 08 And 09, 2020 | BB 13 Extended For 50 Years?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.