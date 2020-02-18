Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Miss His Presence, Start The Trend #WeMissYouSid

After four months of intense competition, Sidharth Shukla has finally emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The Balika Vadhu actor was awarded the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and prize money of ₹ 40 lakhs. And now, it seems like his fans are missing his fiery presence on their TV screens now that the show is over.

Fans want Sidharth Shukla to come live on the social media

Fans started the trend, #WeMissYouSid on Twitter to showcase their love for the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Not only that, reportedly many fans are even asking him to come live on social media. Sidharth will also make an appearance on the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to support his close friends Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Check out some of the tweets from his 'SidHearts'.

Fans showcase their love for Sidharth

I don't know who's using @sidharth_shukla tweeter handle please say them ek bar live ane k liye #WeMissYouSid — Sushant Sharma (@IamSusantsharma) February 18, 2020

'Love yourself enough to set boundaries'.

This is a very important point that relates to all of us.

If you find everyone is making demands on you & your time.... 'Boundaries'!! set them, for 'yourself'. It's your right to protect YOUR energy #WeMissYouSid @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/4ViK7fA9Da — мαнιмα-ѕι∂нαяτн ѕнυκℓα ѕταи (@mahima941) February 18, 2020

1st pc - What you see

2nd pic - What i see😍

Hayy @sidharth_shukla whyy uu soo handsome 😭🙈😍😭#WeMissYouSid pic.twitter.com/NNc4XfJZqm — Koyel Das ♥ (@KoyelDa20494106) February 18, 2020

My REQUEST To All #SidHearts



Please DO NOT Leave Twitter... @sidharth_shukla Needs Us



HE IS SPENDING SOME QUALITY TIME WITH HIS FAMILY...



We All Know #Sid Is Not A SM Guy... Woh Phone Jyada Use Nai Karta Hain... HE WILL COME LIVE SOON..



GIVE HIM SOME SPACE🙏#WeMissYouSid — Mayank🚩 (SIDHEART 🔝❤) (@Mayank_1195) February 18, 2020

