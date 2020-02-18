The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Miss His Presence, Start The Trend #WeMissYouSid

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fans seem to be missing him terribly. They recently started the trend, #WeMissYouSid on social media. Read On

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

After four months of intense competition, Sidharth Shukla has finally emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The Balika Vadhu actor was awarded the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and prize money of ₹ 40 lakhs. And now, it seems like his fans are missing his fiery presence on their TV screens now that the show is over. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Beats Asim Riaz, WINS The Coveted Trophy

Fans want Sidharth Shukla to come live on the social media

Fans started the trend, #WeMissYouSid on Twitter to showcase their love for the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Not only that, reportedly many fans are even asking him to come live on social media. Sidharth will also make an appearance on the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to support his close friends Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Check out some of the tweets from his 'SidHearts'.

Fans showcase their love for Sidharth

Also Read: Shilpa Shinde Has Befitting Reply For 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla’s Fans

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 12's Jasleen Matharu To Woo Paras Chhabra?

 

 

Published:
