Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Tables Turn As Paras Chhabra Enters The House Again

Bigg Boss 13 is known for all the unexpected twists and turns that the contestants experience in their everyday life routine. From going through emotional traumas like meeting the family members to those unexpected eliminations, house members experience a lot of different kinds of twists in the Bigg Boss House. In the last week of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Paras Chhabra had to leave the house due to an injury in his finger. Recently, another contestant Sidharth Shukla stepped out of the house on the grounds of his deteriorating health. Sidharth was sent to the secret room where he was joined by Paras Chhabra. Bigg Boss fans have been eagerly waiting to see who of the two would be going back to the house first. According to a promo video on the Bigg Boss 13 social media handle, Paras Chhabra has entered the Bigg Boss house.

Paras Chhabra to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house

According to reports by a leading entertainment portal, Sidharth Shukla is under treatment for typhoid. He has been taking injections and glucose drips. His fans have been widely sending wishes for him to get well soon. While he is working on his health, reportedly, he was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss house today, December 12. But now according to the video, Paras Chhabra has already entered the house.

The moment Paras enters the house, he stars unfolding secrets of all the contestants in the in the show. Paras Chhabra, in the video, is seen entering the house while all the house members are seated in the living room. In the next shot, he is seen having an argument with Vishal Aditya Singh. He also points a finger on Vishal saying that his concern towards Mahi is just limited to hugs and kisses. Paras also mentioned Arhaan Khan's conversation regarding Rashmi where he says that Arhaan made a comment on Rashami's life saying that Rashami is in the show because of him.

