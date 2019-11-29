Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla Chooses Paras Chhabra And Asim Riaz For Jail Punishment

In tonight’s episode, Paras Chhabra took off just after Sidharth nominated him for the jail punishment. Sidharth also nominated Asim Riaz and he justified himself by saying that the argument which broke last night could be avoided if Paras and Asim had tried to corporate. Read more to know about the fight between Paras Chhabra, Sidharth and Asim.

Fight between Bigg Boss 13 Contestants

The fans of the reality television show, Bigg Boss have seen the three-fight before and recently, a small fight broke between the contestants. Shukla feels that the fight could be avoided but he says Paras and Asim wanted to fight without thinking about the consequences. But, Shahnaz tries to tell Sidharth that Paras took a stand for him which was the real reason behind the brawl between Asim and him. She tries to convince the captain of the house to not send Paras to jail which caused Shukla to lose his cool over it. Reportedly, Paras might not agree with the captain's decision of sending him to jail. Fans can expect a fight between Paras and Asim because of their past sour encounters.

