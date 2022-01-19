'Bigg Boss 15': Fans React To Massive Fight Between Abhijit Bichukale & Devoleena In Promo

A promo from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 featuring a massive fight between Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee was revealed on Wednesday. The fight takes place during a task in which the contestants are busy collecting balls from the flood into their own bags. Abhijit Bichukale is then heard petitioning Bigg Boss to eliminate Devoleena from the show as he claimed she bit him and also threatens to throw a stone at her.

Abhijit Bichukale threatens to throw a stone at Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Abhijit Bichukale can be seen requesting Bigg Boss to eliminate Devoleena Bhattacharjee from the show as he claims he bit her, after which he threatens to throw a stone at her. The clip sees Tejasswi Prakash crying and Rakhi Sawant asks her why she is playing the 'aansu card' (tear card). Abhijit is then suddenly heard screaming towards the cameras and asking Bigg Boss to eliminate Devoleena as she bit him. He says, "Bigg Boss kata hai inhone mujhe. Seedhe darwaza kholo iske liye." (Bigg Boss she has bitten me. Open the doors for her straightaway.) He is then seen saying, "Pathhar marunga" (I will throw a stone) and Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal try to stop him. This encounter had Devoleena's fans enraged and they took to Twitter to express their feelings about the situation.

The caption of the promo read, "#TicketToFinale race bann gaya hai jung ka maidaan. Kaun jeet paayega yeh baazi aur kaun ho jaayega iss race se baahar?" (#TicketToFinale race has become a battle field. Who will win this fight and who will be eliminated from this race?)

A netizen mentioned that Devoleena was a fighter and supported her in the situation. Another mentioned that she is clearly maintaining her distance from Abhijit Bichukale, and he should do the same. However, a Twitter user believed that Bhattacharjee could be eliminated soon owing to her health, which was not allowing her to participate to her full capacity.

This is not the first time Abhijit and Devoleena have gotten into a tiff and fans have often seen them go head to head. The contestants fans are now rooting for include Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and others apart from the duo.