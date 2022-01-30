Bigg Boss 15: Fans Share Best Moments Of Karan, Tejasswi & Other Finalists Ahead Of Finale

A journey of two months, filled with laughs, fun, heartbreaking moments, twists and turns, without the presence of loved ones and cut off from the world, is all set to end. The winner of the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss is all set to be announced on Sunday. Five contestants, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal are in contention, so will one of the top contenders emerge victorious or there will be a twist in the tale?

Fans have been rooting for their favourite contestants since the start, and their support ensured that the contestants make it to the grand finale. Ahead of the grand finale, fans were enthusiastic on social media, expressing confidence that their favourite contestant will win and some being nervous on who would win. However, there were many who were proud of their favourite contestants' journey on the show, and posted some of their best moments.

Apart from the contestants fighting their own battles, there were some sparks flying between numerous pairs. Among them was Karan and Tejasswi, who started being addressed as 'TejRan', by their fans and many posted some of their romantic moments and also the emotional ones, like when he consoled her.

Tejasswi's fans loved the moment when she was not in the mood to take it and asked Shamita to 'shut up.'

They way she is saying shut up to didi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥this girl is savage #TejRan #tejasswiprakash

Chal nikla didi ... pic.twitter.com/zjPI2g5cV4 — twilight (@twiligh74230738) January 29, 2022

'Karan Kundrra squad' also made a special video of his best moments, right from his competitiveness in tasks, arguments with co-contestants and the moment in a recent episode, where asks tells Bigg Boss to hand the trophy to him.

There were fans of 'PraSha' too, who made sweet compilations of the endearing moments for Pratik and Shamita.

Their fans also made individual videos of their best moments, which involved lot of heated moments, savage one-liners against their co-contestants, intense tasks and more.

There is no doubt that Pratik will Win the BB15 Trophy 🙏🧿♥️✨



Beautiful glimpses for all #PratikSehajpal fans!



Dil toh jeet liye and ab Trophy jeetni hai 🏆



Waheguru Ji Mehar Karo 💕 #PratikIsTheBoss @VootSelect @justvoot PRATIKFAM pic.twitter.com/52NJLl89H6 — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) January 29, 2022

SUCH AN AMAZING JOURNEY 😭❤️🔥🧿



She definitely deserves to WIN. ❤️@ShamitaShetty you've lived and played like a Q U E E N 🥰#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/OVrYb9bWGQ — 🧡 (@Shamita__stan) January 28, 2022

The best memories for fans regarding Nishant Bhat also involved 'PraSha' as they shared some of the best moments from their friendship. The laughs, hugs and intense conversations between Nishant and Pratik would stay in the hearts of their fans for a long time.

#PraNish has been a long roller coaster ride of emotions. While the season ends I'd like to leave behind all the painful memories & only cherish the good ones. Thanks for making our BB journey enjoyable ❤️ @TheNishantBhat @realsehajpal



#NishantBhat #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/Dkj8LY3grs — Sanaya (@sanayadsouza2) January 29, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale airs on Colors at 8 PM on Sunday. Apart from the announcement of winners, there are some grand performances in store, as well as the presence of ex-winners like Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia and Gautam Gulati.