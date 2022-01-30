Bigg Boss 15: Fans Share Best Moments Of Karan, Tejasswi & Other Finalists Ahead Of Finale

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@vootselect
A journey of two months, filled with laughs, fun, heartbreaking moments, twists and turns, without the presence of loved ones and cut off from the world, is all set to end. The winner of the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss is all set to be announced on Sunday. Five contestants, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal are in contention, so will one of the top contenders emerge victorious or there will be a twist in the tale?
Fans have been rooting for their favourite contestants since the start, and their support ensured that the contestants make it to the grand finale. Ahead of the grand finale, fans were enthusiastic on social media, expressing confidence that their favourite contestant will win and some being nervous on who would win. However, there were many who were proud of their favourite contestants' journey on the show, and posted some of their best moments.
Apart from the contestants fighting their own battles, there were some sparks flying between numerous pairs. Among them was Karan and Tejasswi, who started being addressed as 'TejRan', by their fans and many posted some of their romantic moments and also the emotional ones, like when he consoled her.
The way he consoles her 🥺❤️#TejRan#BB15#TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/19FuXnsVsp— Parnee Pal (@PalParnee) January 29, 2022
Tejasswi's fans loved the moment when she was not in the mood to take it and asked Shamita to 'shut up.'
They way she is saying shut up to didi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥this girl is savage #TejRan #tejasswiprakash— twilight (@twiligh74230738) January 29, 2022
Chal nikla didi ... pic.twitter.com/zjPI2g5cV4
'Karan Kundrra squad' also made a special video of his best moments, right from his competitiveness in tasks, arguments with co-contestants and the moment in a recent episode, where asks tells Bigg Boss to hand the trophy to him.
Amazing! Loved it..— Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 29, 2022
BB15 END GAME KARPHY #KaranKundrra#KKundrraSquad #KaranIsTheBoss https://t.co/t9IFID5lp5
There were fans of 'PraSha' too, who made sweet compilations of the endearing moments for Pratik and Shamita.
started 6 months ago,, ✨🧿♥️#PratikSehajpal #ShamitaShetty #PraSha pic.twitter.com/OGIgaAuTGU— Tania ✨ (@itstani_a) January 30, 2022
Their fans also made individual videos of their best moments, which involved lot of heated moments, savage one-liners against their co-contestants, intense tasks and more.
There is no doubt that Pratik will Win the BB15 Trophy 🙏🧿♥️✨— Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) January 29, 2022
Beautiful glimpses for all #PratikSehajpal fans!
Dil toh jeet liye and ab Trophy jeetni hai 🏆
Waheguru Ji Mehar Karo 💕 #PratikIsTheBoss @VootSelect @justvoot PRATIKFAM pic.twitter.com/52NJLl89H6
SUCH AN AMAZING JOURNEY 😭❤️🔥🧿— 🧡 (@Shamita__stan) January 28, 2022
She definitely deserves to WIN. ❤️@ShamitaShetty you've lived and played like a Q U E E N 🥰#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/OVrYb9bWGQ
The best memories for fans regarding Nishant Bhat also involved 'PraSha' as they shared some of the best moments from their friendship. The laughs, hugs and intense conversations between Nishant and Pratik would stay in the hearts of their fans for a long time.
#PraNish has been a long roller coaster ride of emotions. While the season ends I'd like to leave behind all the painful memories & only cherish the good ones. Thanks for making our BB journey enjoyable ❤️ @TheNishantBhat @realsehajpal— Sanaya (@sanayadsouza2) January 29, 2022
#NishantBhat #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/Dkj8LY3grs
This is where I cried.🥺❤️— #PraNish (@PraNishDaily) January 26, 2022
The best!❤️
I hope their friendship was highlighted!#PraNish #PratikSehajpal #NishantBhat @realsehajpal @TheNishantBhat pic.twitter.com/28t0no38Bi
Bigg Boss 15 grand finale airs on Colors at 8 PM on Sunday. Apart from the announcement of winners, there are some grand performances in store, as well as the presence of ex-winners like Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia and Gautam Gulati.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.