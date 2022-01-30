Last Updated:

Bigg Boss 15: Fans Share Best Moments Of Karan, Tejasswi & Other Finalists Ahead Of Finale

Bigg Boss 15: Fans shared best moments of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakesh & other finalists ahead of the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, January 30.

Written By
Joel Kurian
bigg boss 15, karan kundrra, tejasswi prakash

Image: Instagram/@vootselect


A journey of two months, filled with laughs, fun, heartbreaking moments, twists and turns, without the presence of loved ones and cut off from the world, is all set to end. The winner of the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss is all set to be announced on Sunday. Five contestants, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal are in contention, so will one of the top contenders emerge victorious or there will be a twist in the tale? 

Fans have been rooting for their favourite contestants since the start, and their support ensured that the contestants make it to the grand finale. Ahead of the grand finale, fans were enthusiastic on social media, expressing confidence that their favourite contestant will win and some being nervous on who would win. However, there were many who were proud of their favourite contestants' journey on the show, and posted some of their best moments.

Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 finale, fans recall best moments of finalists

Apart from the contestants fighting their own battles, there were some sparks flying between numerous pairs. Among them was Karan and Tejasswi, who started being addressed as 'TejRan', by their fans and many posted some of their romantic moments and also the emotional ones, like when he consoled her. 

READ | 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik to Urvashi Dholakia, actors arrive at BB house

Tejasswi's fans loved the moment when she was not in the mood to take it and asked Shamita to 'shut up.'  

'Karan Kundrra squad' also made a special video of his best moments, right from his competitiveness in tasks, arguments with co-contestants and the moment in a recent episode, where asks tells Bigg Boss to hand the trophy to him. 

There were fans of 'PraSha' too, who made sweet compilations of the endearing moments for Pratik and Shamita.

Their fans also made individual videos of their best moments, which involved lot of heated moments, savage one-liners against their co-contestants, intense tasks and more.  

READ | Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth & performances to expect in grand finale

The best memories for fans regarding Nishant Bhat also involved 'PraSha' as they shared some of the best moments from their friendship. The laughs, hugs and intense conversations between Nishant and Pratik would stay in the hearts of their fans for a long time.

READ | As Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Siddharth Shukla, fans revisit 'SidNaaz' moments on show

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale airs on Colors at 8 PM on Sunday.  Apart from the announcement of winners, there are some grand performances in store, as well as the presence of ex-winners like Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia and Gautam Gulati.

READ | 'Bigg Boss 15' Winner: Who is the winner and runner-up of the reality show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: bigg boss 15, Karan Kundrra, tejasswi prakash
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com