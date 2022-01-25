'Bigg Boss 15' Finale: Shehnaaz Gill To Pay Tribute To Late Actor Sidharth Shukla; Watch

The sudden passing of Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla in September last year at the age of 40 left a gaping hole in the hearts of many. Fans mourned the loss of a young talent who left too soon and sent their heartfelt condolences to the family and close friends who were visibly shaken by the tragedy. In particular, Shehnaaz Gill, who had grown closer to the late actor during their stint in Bigg Boss 13.

The duo was adored by fans because of their playful banter and affectionate bond throughout the show. Following the actor's death, Gill paid him emotional tributes a number of times, however, the young actor is all set to pay another emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla on the show where their bond grew strong.

Shehnaaz Gill to pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15

Taking to their social media handle, Colors TV shared the promo video informing fans that the 28-year-old actor will pay a tribute to her late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. They shared an adorable compilation of the duo from their appearance in the Bigg Boss house that highlighted their close connection and bond.

They shared the post with the caption, ''Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute ❤️ Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat -Sun at 8:00 PM. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10.30 PM only on #Colors.''

Fans were quick to commend the young actor for exhibiting strength and remembering the late actor on the popular show. One fan wrote, ''@ishehnaaz_gill you are very strong girl and I'm still excited for shehnaaz coming in bb because sid in her heart. We always with you stay strong'' while another wrote, ''They both are so grateful for whatever the show has given them, they both have huge respect for the show, they always will have,.... king and queen of #BB #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz.''

Literally it's tough for all #SidNaaz fans. But at the same time, #BiggBoss is the only place to do this ! #ShehnaazGill ur the strongest girl, ever I hv known !



Recently, Shehnaaz Gill shared a conversation with spiritual teacher BK Shivani where she talked about Shukla by saying, ''God made me meet that soul which is why he probably came into her life. He taught me so much and made me meet people like you. I could strongly handle everything but I am so strong now."

