Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Highlights: Tejasswi's Big Win To Shehnaaz's Performance & More

The much-awaited finale of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15, took place on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, and Karan Kundrra made their way to the finale. While Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra finished in second and third place respectively.

The grand finale of the show also saw Gehraiyaan stars joining the host and some performances by former contestants. Here are all highlights of the grand finale.

Tejasswi Prakash takes home the winning trophy

Tejasswi Prakash finally made it to the finale of the show after facing several controversies and challenges. The actor took home the winning trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs. Soon after her big win, the actor posed with her parents in an Instagram post and thanked all her fans for their best wishes and support. The actor also celebrated with her rumoured boyfriend Karan Kundrra who became the second runner-up of the show.

Nishant Bhat quits the show

Several former Bigg Boss winners, including Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Gauhar Khan, returned to the show and gave powerful performances. They gave all five Bigg Boss 15 finalists an offer to quit the show and take home Rs 10 lakhs. Nishant Bhat, who was competing against Tejasswi, Karan, Pratik, and Shamita, chose the easy way out with a guaranteed cash prize.

Shehnaaz Gill paid a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale became very emotional for all Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans. As the late actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill paid a heartfelt tribute with a beautiful performance on the show. She performed her own song that she penned keeping Sidharth Shukla in heart and mind. Shehnaaz Gill and the show host both became emotional on the show and broke into tears.

Gehraiyaan cast graced the show

The star cast of the upcoming film Gehraiyaan also graced the show on its final episode. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa came for the promotion of the film and also to announce the eviction. They danced with the show host. The film is a Shakun Batra directorial, that will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

