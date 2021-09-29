Bigg Boss 15: Location, Theme, Release Date & Time, Everything We Know So Far

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most anticipated shows of 2021. The show's previous season ended in February this year. The makers then came with Bigg Boss OTT, which ran for six weeks on the OTT platform Voot. Therefore, the buzz among the viewers is reaching heights as the show is returning on ColorsTV. Here are all the details about Bigg Boss 15 timing, theme, location and release date.

Bigg Boss 15 will see 14 contestants fighting for the prize money and trophy of the show. Bigg Boss 15 start date is scheduled for October 2, 2021. The show will begin at 9 pm. In the first episode of the show, each contestant is welcomed and introduced before the audience. Later, the show host sends the contestant into the house. Later, the show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. The show's special episode, Weekend Ka Vaar, will air at 9 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Bigg Boss 15 theme

The reality show Bigg Boss is known for its eccentric themes and extraordinary house. This year, the show makers went an extra mile for the house's decor. Bigg Boss 15 theme is Jungle. As per ColorsTV's promotional videos, the show will follow a jungle theme according to which the house's interior must have been designed. The show's photos are being widely surfaced online. These photos show grass wallpapers, trees and caravans used as the interiors of the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, the Bigg Boss location has not been revealed yet. In the previous seasons, Bigg Boss has explored various themes, including a village, aircraft and Haveli.

Details about Bigg Boss 15 contestants

There has been a buzz among the fans about the possible contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Several names have surfaced on the internet in the past week as possible contestants of the reality show. However, as of now, a few names have been confirmed. They are Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagal, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Afsana Khan. Pratik Sehajpal dropped out of Bigg Boss OTT winner's list and took the direct ticket to Bigg Boss 15. Several other names are also floating such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali and others.

Image: Instagram/@colorstv