'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant's Marriage With Ritesh Real Or Fake? Netizens Ask Questions

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh entered the Bigg Boss house last week as wildcard entries. As soon as they brought a whole lot of entertainment with them. However, the two also brought some new fights in the house as there was a battle between VIPs and non VIPs. While Rakhi Sawant and her husband got involved in some fights, the show's fans have begun to raise questions about their relationship. Here is what netizens have to say about Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh.

Following the wild card entries of Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the fights in the Bigg Boss 15 house saw new heights. Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh also called Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship fake which seemingly annoyed their fans. Netizens are now expressing their views on Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh's marriage ad claiming the couple's marriage is fake.

Netizens raise questions about Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh's marriage

The social media platform Twitter saw a flood of reactions from netizens after Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh slammed the popular couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra on the show. A fan of TejRan (the name given to Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra by fans) claimed Rakhi Sawant and her husband both are fake. The fan also wrote if they have a real relationship, they will call TejRan's love fake with dignity. The fan wrote, "If rakhi sawant and uska pati are real. THEN I WOULD LOVE TO CALL TEJRAN FAKE WITH SO MUCH DIGNITY TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER."

If rakhi sawant and uska pati are real. THEN I WOULD LOVE TO CALL TEJRAN FAKE WITH SO MUCH DIGNITY



TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER — vidhiiiiiiiiii (@vidhi_mer) November 28, 2021

Another fan sarcastically wrote Rakhi Sawant's husband's claim about Tejasswi and Karan's relationship was funny. The fan wrote, "RakhiSawant husband saying tejran fake is the most funny thing...And now the way Karan Kundra and Tejasswii Prakash are accepting their love..It's sure for real." A fan also claimed Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh are after the strong competitors in the show.

#BiggBoss15 #RakhiSawant husband saying #tejran fake is the most funny thing...And now the way #KaranKundraa and #TejasswiiPrakash are accepting their love..its sure for real..good they found soulmates but they are both strong and focus should be game — Hussnain Qureshi (@Pratiksquads) November 29, 2021

#RakhiSawant and her husband are the only people in d house who thinks tejran is fake .....

Fake logo ko doosre bhi fake lagenge....

Kherrrr last tweet for these two disgusting people#TejRan knows what they r doing they don't need your validation — Yuki admirer (@AdmirerYuki) November 28, 2021

#RakhiSawant and #Ritesh are after #tejran and #UmarRiaz as they wanted to be seen.



Attacking someone personally is called entertainment? No. No one should cross boundaries.



Rites himself is a fictious character how can you say fake to the most genuine ppl in the house. #BB15 — Amir Khan (@ImAmirkh) November 29, 2021

Ritesh might not be Rakhi Sawant's actual pati but they do seem made for each other. Both are irritating to another level! 😴😴#BIggBoss15 — 𝘿𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙨𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙖 𝙍𝙤𝙮 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙝𝙖 (@Debasmita_R_S) November 30, 2021

When did Rakhi Sawant get married?

Rakhi Sawant claimed she was married in the entire season of Bigg Boss 14 after her wildcard entry. Back in 2020, Rakhi Sawant's brother claimed she married Ritesh in early 2020, right before the COVID-19 lockdown. However, in 2019, Rakhi claimed she married her NRI beau in July, that year.

