'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant's Marriage With Ritesh Real Or Fake? Netizens Ask Questions

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh entered 'Bigg Boss' last week. Following their disputes, netizens have begun raising questions about their marriage.

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh entered the Bigg Boss house last week as wildcard entries. As soon as they brought a whole lot of entertainment with them. However, the two also brought some new fights in the house as there was a battle between VIPs and non VIPs. While Rakhi Sawant and her husband got involved in some fights, the show's fans have begun to raise questions about their relationship. Here is what netizens have to say about Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh.

Following the wild card entries of Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the fights in the Bigg Boss 15 house saw new heights. Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh also called Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship fake which seemingly annoyed their fans. Netizens are now expressing their views on Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh's marriage ad claiming the couple's marriage is fake. 

Netizens raise questions about Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh's marriage

The social media platform Twitter saw a flood of reactions from netizens after Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh slammed the popular couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra on the show. A fan of TejRan (the name given to Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra by fans) claimed Rakhi Sawant and her husband both are fake. The fan also wrote if they have a real relationship, they will call TejRan's love fake with dignity. The fan wrote, "If rakhi sawant and uska pati are real. THEN I WOULD LOVE TO CALL TEJRAN FAKE WITH SO MUCH DIGNITY TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER."

Another fan sarcastically wrote Rakhi Sawant's husband's claim about Tejasswi and Karan's relationship was funny. The fan wrote, "RakhiSawant husband saying tejran fake is the most funny thing...And now the way Karan Kundra and Tejasswii Prakash are accepting their love..It's sure for real." A fan also claimed Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh are after the strong competitors in the show.

When did Rakhi Sawant get married?

Rakhi Sawant claimed she was married in the entire season of Bigg Boss 14 after her wildcard entry. Back in 2020, Rakhi Sawant's brother claimed she married Ritesh in early 2020, right before the COVID-19 lockdown. However, in 2019, Rakhi claimed she married her NRI beau in July, that year.

