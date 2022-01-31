Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Emerges As The Winner; Here's Everything About Her

As Tejasswi Prakash was announced the winner of popular reality tv show, Bigg Boss 15, audience delightfully congratulated her through social media. While the actor enjoys a massive fan following from before appearing on the reality show, there are many viewers who are unaware of who the actor is and in which other shows has she appeared. Read further ahead to know everything about the Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.

Who is Tejasswi Prakash?

Tejasswi Prakash, who recently emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 15, is among the popular Indian television actors. She has been a pivotal part of several tv shows along with a couple of reality tv shows apart from Bigg Boss. She began her career in the acting industry with a tv show titled 2012 streaming on the channel Life OK. In 2013, she began appearing on the Colors TV show as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. Furthermore, she gained recognition from her portrayal of Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

Tejasswi Prakash went on to star in more popular tv shows namely Pehredaar Piya Ki, Swisswale Dulhania Le Jayenge 2, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Shaadi Ho Toh Aisi and many more. She gained immense popularity from her performance in the stunt reality tv show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 hosted by Rohit Shetty. She even became a part of an Indian opinion based poll game show, Ladies vs Gentlemen, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. It is a lesser-known fact that she has appeared in many music videos over time including Abhay Jodhpurkar's Ae Mere Dil, Kulwinder Billa's Kalakaar, Javed Ali and Nikhita Gandhi's Mera Pehla Pyaar, Himesh Reshammiya's Duaa Hai, among others.

Tejasswi Prakash took to her official Instagram handle and penned a note of gratitude to her fans for supporting her during her journey in the Bigg Boss house. The caption read, "Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!" (sic) She even posted a picture of herself with her parents while holding the Bigg Boss 15 trophy in her hand.

Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash