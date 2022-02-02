Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash Begins Shooting For Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'

After speculations about which actor will bag the lead role for Naagin 6, the makers of the show revealed the same in the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15. BB 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash will be playing the shape-shifting serpent in the show. The actor has already started shooting for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. On Tuesday evening, Tejasswi was clicked at the sets of the show in Powai.

Tejasswi Prakash, who will essay the lead role in Naagin 6, was spotted at the sets of the show. She was dresses in floral ethnic attire. The white floral kurti with chudidaar looked beautiful on the actor. She paired it with the matching dupatta and silver coloured footwear.

After winning BB 15, Tejasswi got just a day to spend with her parents after which she resumed shooting for her upcoming show. According to a report by Bollywood Life, the show will also star Simba Nagpal and is going to be the most expensive season as the producer is making it on a budget of Rs 130 crores.

About the show

The show is set to start with a Basant Panchami special. Actors like Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, and Surbhi Chandna will also put special performances. Recently, Colors TV released a new promo video in which Tejasswi Prakash could be seen in a science lab, destroying everything she touches. By the looks of it, the show might have a COVID element to it as there was mention of a pandemic during the promo. The video also showed Tejasswi donning a shiny golden-green outfit with traditional jewellery. The serial is all set to premiere on February 12.

Two senior actors to join Naagin 6

Not only this, the show is full of surprises as Urvashi Dholakia recently revealed that she will also play a main role in the show. The actor will return to the fiction genre after four years, saying that she will give her best to do justice to the role and will live up to the expectations of the audience. Sudhaa Chandran is also set to return to Naagin 6. Sudhaa opened up and said that it feels great coming back in Naagin with a new concept.

Image: Instagram/@tejasswisparks