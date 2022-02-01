As the winner of Bigg Boss 15 was recently announced unveiling the actor Tejasswi Prakash lifting the trophy, she penned a heartfelt note on social media and even thanked her fans for being there to support her throughout her journey in the show. She even posted a video clip of herself in which she addressed all her fans and mentioned that she could hear them and their wishes.

Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional on lifting Bigg Boss 15 trophy

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the memorable video clip of the time when she was announced the winner of the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15. She even penned a note referring to the moment when she lifted the trophy and mentioned how it still felt like a dream come true. Adding to it, she also revealed how she was still pinching herself about it and mentioned how it will stay forever with her. She then cheered for the greater heights together, hailed Lord Ganesha's name while adding a heart and a namaste emoji next to it.

The caption read, "A moment that still feels like a dream come true….One that I still am pinching myself about….Yes this is going to stay with me forever! And this journey is one which we have walked on together….To greater heights, together! Ganpati Bappa Morya" (sic)

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram post and dropped in compliments for her while congratulating her on her victory. Some also dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comments section to express their love for her. Even TV actor Amruta Khanvilkar took to the comments section and extend her love to her by adding heart emojis and stating how much she loved her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Tejasswi Prakash's latest Instagram post.

On the other hand, she even added a video clip to her Instagram stories and addressed her fans expressing gratitude towards her fans. She also stated how she could hear her fans cheering loud for her and added that she only won by their support, their love and faith.

Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash