'Bigg Boss 16' To Go On Air From October 2022, To Have An Aqua Theme House: Reports

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Over the years, the reality show has managed to earn a massive fan base and is quite popular among fans of all age groups. The show's format revolves around a list of celebrity contestants competing with each other to win the ultimate title.

After entertaining the audience for fifteen seasons, the much-loved reality show is making a comeback to the television screens with Bigg Boss 16. As the Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting for the show, here we bring you some significant details about it.

Bigg Boss 16 to premiere in October

As per the reports of Telly Chakkar, Bigg Boss 16 is set to take over the television screens from 1st October 2022. The portal also reported that the host of the show will be shooting for the promo clip in the second week of September. Moreover, reports also suggest that the controversial reality show might have an aqua theme this time. Although there is still no official confirmation on the news.

With Bigg Boss 16 going on the floors, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned in getting some of the biggest names of the television industry on the 16th season of the show. Various media reports suggest that well-known celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and many others have been approached for the show by the makers.

More about Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 like all other Bigg Boss seasons managed to entertain the audience with its unique jungle theme and fun tasks. The show concluded on a grand note last year with Tejasswi Prakash lifting up the winner's trophy followed by Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra emerging as the first and second runners-up respectively.

