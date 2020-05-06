Sambhavna Seth Thanks Fans For Their Concern, Reveals Her Ordeal; Watch Video

Sambhavna Seth who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 2 returned home after being was hospitalised. Recently, Avinash took to Sambhavna’s official Instagram account to inform fans that she is unwell and has been rushed to the hospital for the second time during the lockdown due to the global pandemic. The actor is back home and has thanked her fans for showing immense love and concern towards her health. Read ahead to know more-

Sambhavna Seth thanks fans

As soon as Sambhavna Seth returned from the hospital after several check-ups, she made sure to thank all her fans for their love and concern. The actor, along with her husband made a video and posted it on her Instagram account. Watch video here

In the video, Sambhavna also revealed that her blood pressure went very low and she even fainted. She also said that she has an ear infection and that currently her ear is completely blocked, clearing all speculations about her having been tested positive for coronavirus. Sambhavna also mentioned that when they rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night, no hospitals let them in at 4 in the morning. The hospitals didn’t even open their gates. Sambhavna and Avinash tried a few hospitals and then finally went to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she was attended. However, after the treatment, she was asked to leave from the hospital and go back home as it was not safe outside. This is the reason why the two went to the hospital again in the day.

Sambhavna Seth was rushed to the hospital on May 4 for being unwell. The news was announced by her husband Avinash Dwivedi from the actress' Instagram account. Many actors from the television fraternity wished for her speedy recovery.

