'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil': Samyukta And Sanam's Differences And Other Highlights Of This Week

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil is hosted by Kamal Hassan. The show was launched on October 4, 2020. The show has completed more than 50 episodes this season. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil, Kamal Haasan appeared in the house to address several issues and spoke about the week. Read more to know about the highlights of the week.

Highlights of Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil -

Samyuktha and Sanam’s differences

At the beginning of this week, Samyuktha had said that Sanam was dirty. They pointed out on each other of not being eligible to continue the show. This created differences between Samyuktha and Sanam.

Archana vented her anger against Balaji

At the beginning of The Call Centre task, Archana called Balaji who was a customer support executive. During the call, Archana vented out all her anger against Balaji. Archana accused Balaji and then forced him to reveal the tattoo that was imprinted on his hand, but it was not shown in the episode.

A bitter war

While Samyuktha was on the call with Balaji, she brought up a topic about Aari's upbringing. This was followed by a huge fight between Aari, Balaji and Samyuktha. As this was a personal attack on Aari and his family, this led to a bitter war.

Contestants attacked Rio

In the last week, contestants questioned about Rio captaincy. Sanam blamed Rio of playing in groups and targeting other people in nominations. Later, Nisha felt like Rio was checking on her. Due to this, Nisha raised a complaint to Biggboss against Rio. Many contestants including Samyuktha, Gabriella and Shivani felt that Rio should not be the captain. Eventually, by the end of the week, Rio was elected as the captain.

Aari questioned Shivani

Aari Arjunan asked Shivani about her interest in Balaji Murugadoss. He was seen questioning her about her bond towards Balaji. Balaji was seen sarcastically applauding the moment. This created a rise of tension in the house.

Nominations and Eliminations

During The Call Centre task, Ramya was nominated for the next week. Anitha won the topple and saved herself. Aari and Balaji were saved by Somashekar. Whereas Samyuktha and Jithan had a difference of 26k votes and Kamal Haasan announced that Samyuktha was eliminated from Bigg Boss 4 Tamil.

