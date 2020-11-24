'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 23: Bala And Aari Have A Fight

The episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins with a shot of Bala speaking with Aari, complimenting him on playing fairly in the captaincy task. Aari replies that they have been playing that way as they want to see Rio win the task. Things get heated when Aari tells Bala to give up the race as he won’t stand a chance. Bala is confused and tries to reason with him saying they are all a family. However, Aari does not seem to bother about it.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 23

The Evictions

The Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil episode begins and the housemates start the day normally with their routine tasks. Bigg Boss makes an announcement amid this saying that it is time for the housemates to nominate two people. The nominated people will later face eviction. Each member from the house will have to nominate two people with a valid reason. The housemates thus begin the nomination process, unlike the normal nomination, the housemates this time jovially name the people they wish to nominate. At the end, the results are announced with Aari, Bala, Nisha, Somu, Jithan, Sanam, Anitha and Nisha being nominated.

Aari and Bala fight

After the results are announced, Aari walks away and apologies to Jithan for the way he spoke to him. He clarifies that he was under pressure and thus, he said some offensive things to him. Bala, who also happened to be passing by, comments saying that Aari should obey the rules before opening his mouth. Aari hears this and asks him to explain what he just said. Bala brings up the captaincy task discussion he earlier had with him. Bala then says that the apology that he made wasn’t honest and that it is something that he must just do for not obeying the rules. Aari asks him why he is creating a scene while Rio watches them silently. They leave and Bala goes to Jithan and tells him that Aari is not playing by the rules. Aari overhears them and gets angry with him for restarting the entire fight again. Bala tells him that he is free to share his opinion with whoever he wants in the house. He also tells him to not interfere with him and carry on with his work.

