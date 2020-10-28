'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update October 27, 2020: Archana And Balaji Get Into A Fight

The episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins normally with the housemates going about with their daily chores. In the previous episode, contestants were asked to nominate individuals whom they did not want to see on the show. Thus, a certain amount of tension was witnessed among the housemates. This eventually led to a tiff between Archana and Balaji.

Anita gets emotional

As this episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil began, a scene shows Anita doing her work. Aari and Rio, on the other hand, are also seen comforting her for a while. However, Anita seems adamant about her views that she had earlier expressed. She believes that her points made sense and thus expected changes. While they are having this conversation; Suresh’s name came up. She mentions that she used his name only as an example to prove a point. She tells them that she wants Suresh to apologise to her and walks off to the restroom where she gets quite emotional.

The fight

Archana, later on, brings up the topic of cleaning and mentions that Aajeedh and Balaji usually sleep and don’t assist with any work. This statement does not go well with Balaji as he retaliates with his comments saying that he was sleeping due to tiredness. He adds that anyone could have done his work and it wasn’t necessary for him to be there in the first place. Later, he says that he knows his responsibilities and will stick to them. However, things escalate quickly between Archana and Balaji, eventually leading to a fight between them. Later, Rio, Archana and Nisha too join in and corner Balaji, leaving him with no choice but to walk away.

Anitha’s confession

Archana soon enters the frame and tells the housemates that there was no need for Anita to drag Suresh’s name. She also mentions that she can keep her views to herself and avoid picking names of other contestants to prove her point. Suresh, on the other hand, accepts that he is controlling his anger and that he is very upset with the actions of Anitha. Thus, he states that he will not speak to her as he doesn’t want to get angry and cause a scene. Anitha then visits the Bigg Boss confession room and speaks her heart out. She mentions that she is beginning to feel lonely and thus feels like to quit the show. However, Bigg Boss advises Anitha to stay calm and to play her game in a way she feels is best.

