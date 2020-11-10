Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Ariyana Gets Highest Number Of Votes For Nominations This Week

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, the nominations took place just like they do every Monday. The last person to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house was Amma Rajshekhar. The contestant to get the highest votes for nominations was Ariyana. She got nominated by most of the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestants.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu' 4's Divya Vadthya Gets Eliminated & Drops 'Bigg Bomb' On Lasya

Ariyana receives highest votes for nomination from housemates

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu episodes are full of high voltage drama. This week, during the nomination process, six contestants got nominated for eviction during the nomination task, including Ariyana who got the highest number of votes from the housemates. The nomination process included the contestants having to break a glass on the contestant's head who they wanted to nominate. The majority of the nomination votes were for Ariyana.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4', Day 38 Updates: Noel Sean Becomes The Captain Of The House Again

During the nomination task, she had a verbal spat with Sohel, Harika, and Monal. She accused Monal of being fake and having mood swings and had an argument with Sohel, which she later solved and they both promised to be nice to each other. Later, she had a talk with Avinash and told him that he was the only person who behaved nicely with her. When Avinash tried to console her saying that she will be saved from eviction, she said that she wants to get out as people were turning against her. Avinash is safe from the nominations this week as the housemates made him win in the task by giving away their personal things.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Avinash & Monal Gajjar Share A Funny Conversation, Watch

Also Read | What Happened To Noel In Bigg Boss 4? Know Why The Rapper Left Mid-show

Ariyana's emotional breakdown on the show

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, Ariyana had an emotional breakdown on the show. She went in front of the camera and asked Bigg Boss to send her home as she doesn't like the contestants and was missing her dear ones. She further said that her independent thinking is done and that she just wants to go back home.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Devi Nagavalli’s Elimination In Third Week Shocks Many; See Reactions

Image Credits: Ariyaanaglory Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.