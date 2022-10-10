Bigg Boss Fame Priya Malik Ties The Knot With Karan Bakshi At Gurudwara In Delhi; See Pic

Bigg Boss fame Priya Malik tied the knot with her boyfriend Karan Bakshi on October 9, 2022. The actor was earlier married to Bhushan Malik, but the duo got divorced in 2018. Afterwards, Priya found love in the Delhi-based entrepreneur, Karan Bakshi and finally they took the plunge and got hitched on Sunday.

Priya Malik ties the knot with Karan Bakshi

The couple tied the knot in a Gurudwara in Greater Kailash, Delhi, pictures of which have been doing rounds on social media. For her big day, Priya opted for a baby pink-coloured heavily embellished lehenga choli which she accessorised with beautiful jewellery, while she opted for subtle makeup which went perfectly with the whole attire. On the other hand, Karan wore an ivory-coloured sherwani which he teamed up with a turban. Take a look at the pictures below:

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Priya talked about her bond with Karan and why she kept her engagement private. "This is going to be my second marriage. And I had not announced my divorce publicly. So I was being really private about our relationship. And since our relationship has finally been accepted, we decided to make it public. It was very strange. It happened in 2017, one year after Bigg Boss."

Further explaining about her first meeting with Baksh, the Bigg Boss fame stated, "I was living in this building in Bandstand called Sea Bird and Karan was also living there. I lived there for almost one year but I didn't know who my neighbour is. And that day after coming back home from the gym I entered the lift and there was this guy." "He just spoke with me normally, 'Oh you live here', the normal question jo log puchte hai. And I was really annoyed at that time, and I was like 'Who is this random guy and trying to talk to me?' I didn't give him much information but I told him that I live on the 14th floor and he told that he lives on the 15th floor," she added.

Image: Instagram/@abhinavbamhi