Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several actors and famous personalities sent their love and prayers to the innocent individuals impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan’s wife Natalya Ilina, who is a Russian has now taken to her social media account to pen down a heartfelt note on the issue. She mentioned that her 'heart breaks into pieces' looking at the ongoing situation and prayed for peace.

Rahul Mahajan wife Natalya on Russia-Ukraine war

Natalya Ilina headed to her Instagram account and gave fans some history about her family as she mentioned her grandparents were from Russia and Ukraine. She mentioned that the ongoing war feels like 'family pushed to fight' against one another. She mentioned that she has friends and family in Ukraine and is continuously looking at the news and checking on her loved ones. Ilina expressed that the situation was making her experience 'overwhelming feelings', and that she 'cannot take sides', as she is on the side of humanity.

"My dadi was Russian and my dada was German. My nana was Russian and my Nani was Ukrainian… My family was basically formed as a child of WW2… where Russians were against Germans… Right now, seeing Russian people against Ukrainian feels like a family pushed to fight against their own family. My heart breaks into pieces. It’s hard to keep quiet and it’s hard to comment. I have overwhelming feelings about the situation and I keep checking the news and checking on my friends like family who are currently in Ukraine. I cannot take sides. I’m on the side of humanity. I’m Russian and I’m Ukrainian as much as I am German. My heart is with both. And all I wish and pray for is #peace and #nowar"

More on Russia-Ukraine war

As the Russian Army closes in on Kyiv, Ukraine has not backed down. A recent video uploaded by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Kyiv’s government district saw him refuse to surrender. He mentioned that he was on the 'side of truth' as rumours began doing the rounds that he had fled Kyiv. He said, "Don’t believe the fakes. I'm here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state because our weapons are our truth. And our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children - and we will defend it all. That's all. That's what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!"

