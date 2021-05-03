Bigg Boss Jodigal: All You Need To Know About Judges Ramya Krishnan And Nakhul Jaidev

Star Vijay's highly anticipated show Bigg Boss Jodigal popularly known as BB Jodigal had its grand premiere on Sunday, May 2, 2021. BB Jodigal will feature the most popular contestants from all four seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil who will be pairing in jodis and competing against each other. The show will be hosted by Erode Magesh and Dheena.

The judges of the BB Jodigal will give the scores based on their performances, drama, and emotions. The dance jodis will compete in various rounds based on different themes and topics and elimination will be done every week based on their performances. The four pairs with top scores will battle in the grand finale for the title of BB Jodigal and a cash prize. Here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss Jodigal judges Ramya Krishnan and Nakhul Jaidev.

Big Boss Jodigal Judges

Ramya Krishnan

Bigg Boss Jodigal Grand Premiere showed popular actor Ramya Krishnan as one of the judges of the show. Ramya Krishnan is a popular film actor who has appeared in roles in various languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a career spanning over 3 decades, the 50-year-old actor has appeared in over 260 films and is the recipient of several awards. Ramya debuted in acting at the age of 14 in the 1984 Tamil film Vellai Manasu opposite Y.G. Mahendra and she later made her Telugu debut with Bhale Mithrulu. She became one of the leading Telegu actresses for her roles in successful films Aallugugaru, Allaru Mogudu, Major Chandrakanth in the early 90s.

At present, she is best known for appearing in critically successful and major blockbuster hit Bahubali series and her role of Sivagami Devi gained universal acclaim. Her performance in both films of franchise Bahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali 2: The Conclusion won her several accolades including two Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress - Telugu in 2016 and 2018 and a State Nandi Award for the Best Supporting Actress in 2016. She appeared as host for two episodes in the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss in 2019.

Nakhul Jaidev

Another judge of the reality show is the multi-talented Nakhul Jaidev who is a playback singer as well as actor and he mainly works in the Tamil cinema. Nakhul debuted in acting as Juju in Shankar's coming-of-age drama Boys in 2003 at the age of 17. After appearing in a handful of unsuccessful films, Jaidev got a breakthrough for his character of a semi-psychotic lover who refuses to accept the death of his partner played by Sunaina in the 2008 film Kadhalil Vizhunthen. He went on to garner critical acclaim for his performances in films Maasilamani, Naan Rajavaga Pogiren, Vallainam, and Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum which was the biggest blockbuster hit in his career. Interestingly, Jaidev made his television debut as judge of Colors Tamil's reality show Dance Vs Dance in 2020.

