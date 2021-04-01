Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Vaishnavi Gowda And Divya Suresh Receive Massive Praise From Fans

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Suresh have been winning praises from all their fans over the internet after completion of their recent tasks. The two contestants displayed utmost patience and strength in a task from the show due to which they have been praised by several fans all over social media. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has hosted a number of different tasks throughout the show which has seemed to impress fans. However, the most recent task came as an absolute surprise with Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Suresh creating an impactful performance.

Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Suresh deliver outstanding performance and earn fans praises

In the task allotted to the two teams from the show, each contestant needed to stand in the middle of the pool. While they stood in the centre of the waterbody, the opposing team were allowed to distract and throw water balloons or sponges at them. The game then commenced and the participants were all ready and charged to take on this new challenge. After going through the task, it was just Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Suresh by the end of it who stood in the centre for the longest time. It was reported by the channel that the two contests stood in the pool for over twenty hours. The fans seemed extremely surprised and praised the two contestants for standing strong throughout the challenge and emerging victorious. Despite all the things thrown at them by the challenging team the two contestants managed to stand firm on their ground and defend their teams.

However, things came to an unfortunate stop when Shankar Ashwath tackled Vaishnavi Gowda into the water. This action by the contestants wasn’t appreciated by the teammates from either of the teams. They scolded him for having tackled the woman in the water without her consent. The members also checked if she was hurt by the sudden tackle, fortunately, she went away unharmed. This incident however wasn’t taken lightly by the contestants present who dealt with Shakar accordingly. However, despite the drastic end fans seemed extremely thrilled with the performances of both Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Suresh. They posted several mages praising the two contestants and further went on to applaud their strong capabilities as well.