Bigg Boss Kannada 8's Upcoming Episodes Cancelled, Contestants Perform Last Task

The reality show Bigg Boss Kannada has managed to entertain the audience for 71 days straight. Fans of the show, too, had chosen their favourites and rooting for them to win the show. In what comes as a surprising piece of news to the viewers, the filming of the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has been cancelled.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 cancelled

According to a report by Firstpost, the forthcoming episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 have been cancelled due to the lockdown imposed in Karnataka owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown in the state has been imposed from May 10 to May 24 and as per the guidelines, the filming of shows and movies is restricted. Popular Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is the host of the show.

The director of the show, Parameshwar Gundkal took to his Facebook handle to pen an emotional note about the show's cancellation. he also shared a few stills of the contestants staying in the house and wrote that it is overwhelming for him to watch the contestants through the camera. He also informed that all the participants are safe inside the house and the arrangements of safely sending them home are being made. He also wrote that they are not aware of what is going on outside the house.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8's contestants' last task

According to a report by Filmibeat, Bigg Boss Kannada 8's contestants were given the last task to perform before they would be informed about the cancellation of the show. As a part of the new task, the contestants had to grab an item of a particular colour demanded by the Bigg Boss. During the task of the show, the participants were seen running around the house to fetch the items. The last one to reach the finish line would be disqualified.

Aravind KP was the first one who got disqualified and Chakravarthy Chandrachud was declared as the winner. In the episode, Chakravarthy also wins the title of Blade Raja and this does not sit well with him. He did not like it when all of his fellow contestants called out his name to be associated with the title. The others try to convince him to take the title in his stride as it was only meant as a joke but he does not budge.

