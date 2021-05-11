'Bigg Boss Kannada' Season 8 Cancelled Mid-season Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 have decided to cancel the ongoing season midway owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Karnataka state government announced on Friday last week that the state will be going under a complete lockdown starting Monday, May 10 to curb the active cases in the second wave of the pandemic. Cluster Business Head of Colors Kannada and the director of Bigg Boss, Parameshwar Gundkal confirmed the same on Facebook.

Bigg Boss Kannada cancelled confirms Parameshwar Gundkal

Adhering to the new lockdown guidelines, the Kannada government has directed makers to shut down the production of TV shows and films. Taking to Facebook, Parameshwar Gundkal announced in Kannada that read, "Today is the 71st day since Bigg Boss (season 8) began. I feel emotionally overwhelmed looking at 11 contestants in the house through these cameras. Everyone inside this house is happy as they are unaware of problems that are happening on the outside. They are also safe since they are all isolated. Everybody will be informed about what’s going on on the outside, and they will be brought out. All of the housemates and crew members will be safely taken to their homes, and the arrangement for the same is underway. The dream and effort of hundreds of people have been cut short. Even though it was a very difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it. Our hearts feel heavy. Not because the show was cancelled but on the account of an invisible virus that is causing all the tragedy."

Kichcha Sudeep not a part of the final episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep who is the host of Bigg Boss Kannada's latest season has not been shooting for the show for the past few episodes as he was recovering from an undisclosed illness. No eliminations took place last week as Sudeep was unable to host the show due to the new restriction. The actor who recovered from the illness did not resume shooting again citing safety concerns. The last episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 aired on Sunday, May 9, 2021. All the contestants of season 8 were called up on stage, and the show ended on a cheerful note.

