'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' Shooting Suspended, Set Sealed For Flouting COVID-19 Norms

Amid the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the shooting of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 shooting has been temporarily suspended. Apart from this, the EVP Film City where the shooting of the reality show was taking place has been sealed on May 19, for flouting COVID-19norms. The Tamil Nadu Government has banned film and television shootings during the Covid-19 lockdown. A team of officials, led by Thiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer Preethi Parkavi, reached the Bigg Boss Malayalam set at Chembarambakkam and sealed it around 8 pm.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 shooting set sealed

Post the set being sealed, the contestants were shifted to a hotel. Other technicians who were staying in a rented apartment have been asked to vacate it. The production house was asked to provide e-passes to all of them so that they can return to Kerala. The official press note from the channel airing Bigg Boss Malayalam reads, “Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is temporarily suspended due to the rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The show will be restarted soon the crisis is over”.

According to various media reports, a case was filed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for violation of government guidelines. FEFSI Union President RK Selvamani had already issued a statement where they had denied any film and small screen shootings. Despite the decision, the production house continued to shoot as it was a continuous episode. According to reports, the set was sealed and the production house has been slammed with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The third season of the iconic reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam premiered on February 1, 2021, with a grand premiere. The third season of the show is hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The show commenced with 14 people joining the house and it continued till May 19 with just eight contestants. The team had already shot 95 episodes and to shoot five more for their 100th one.

(IMAGE: MOHANLAL/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.