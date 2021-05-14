Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Times Manikuttan & Dimpal Bhal Shelled Out BFF Goals

Manikuttan and Dimpal Bhal are among the well-known contestants in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. The duo is known for their strong friendship bond. However, despite the fact that Dimpal left the show due to her father's death, Manikuttan was often seen talking about his dear friend and now he too has quit the show. From their hilarious teamwork in the Thiranottam challenge to Manikuttan's 'purchase' of Dimpal's favourite statue, here’s a look at the duo’s memorable moments together.

Manikuttan and Dimpal Bhal were seen having lots of fun on the show. During the morning songs, the duo was frequently seen performing some cute dance moves. The audience was enthralled by the contestants' chemistry which would often take the internet by a storm. Manikuttan used to also often lift Dimpal on his shoulder and roam the house. In a recent video shared by a fan, the duo is also seen lauding each other at various tasks. The hilarious chemistry of the duo was much appreciated by the viewers during the 'Thiranottam task'. Watch the video below.

The third season of the iconic reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 premiered on February 1, 2021, with a grand premiere. The third season of the show, hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, promises to be even bigger and better than the previous two seasons. Viewers saw 14 people joining the house as Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 contestants in the premiere episode, followed by five more wildcards. On Sunday, April 25, the show's eighth-week elimination took place, with dancer Sandhya Manoj receiving the fewest votes from the audience and being evicted from the house.

Although the show has had its fair share of drama with daily fights and debates, the most high-profile drama was when Manikuttan of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 walked out of the house, claiming that he was too scared to stay. Manikuttan was seen quitting the game and leaving the house after pleading with Bigg Boss in the confession room about his decision to leave the show. Other contestants, such as Remya and Kidlam Firoz, pleaded with Bigg Boss to allow them to speak with Manikuttan. Soorya also broke down in tears and begged Manikuttan to return, but he left the show.

Image Source: Asianet, Dimpal Bhal Instagram

