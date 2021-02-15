Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Who Is Dimpal Bhal? Find Out Everything About The Contestant Below

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant Dimpal Bhal has made heads turn with her eccentric personality and long hair. The contestant's confident attitude has already won fans over, and Dimpal is aware of that. "I don't think I'm unique, but I know I'm unique," were Bhal's words in her introduction video on the show.

Who is Dimpal Bhal?

Dimpal Bhal recently celebrated her birthday on February 13, 2021. As of this year, the young contestant Dimpal Bhal's age is 21 years old. Fans may have seen Dimpal Bhal in Bigg Boss, but she is an all-rounder as she has a career as a psychologist, an entrepreneur, a fashion stylist and a model. She has a business, LAHB Makeover Styling Booth with her sister Thinkal Bhal in Cochin, Kerala.

Dimpal was born and brought up in Kerala. Her mother is a Keralite from Erattayar, Kattappana, Idukki and her father is a Rajput, according to Filmi Beat. She has two sisters Thinkal Bhal and Nayana B. Paul. Thinkal has appeared on Surya TV's Malayalee House and was considered one of the toughest competitors on the show. Dimpal had suffered from a rare type of cancer called osteoblastoma, in which a person's bones start dissolving, at the age of 12. She survived the disease and came out stronger.

Dimpal Bhal's photos

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant Dimpal Bhal's Instagram, managed by both her sisters, has already garnered over 16,000 followers. The model's Instagram full of her pictures showing off her confidence, self-love and spreading the message of body positivity. Recently, she posted a picture of herself, showing her scars from her struggle with cancer.

Thanks to her long hair, Dimpal constantly posts pictures of her in various hairstyles to her followers. She also posts videos with her family and friends on her Instagram account. Being a fashionista, Dimpal Bhal's photos also consist of her photos from various modelling shoots. She also posts many dance reels on her Instagram account. Dimpal had also taken a stand against the recent High Court statement, stating that there skin-to-skin contact for abuse to be filed under the POCSO Act.

