Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Dilsha Prasannan Lifts Winner's Trophy; Blesslee Is First Runner-up

After entertaining the audience for almost two months, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 finally came to a conclusion on July 3 with contestant Dilsha Prasannan lifting up the winner's trophy. Dilsha was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakhs that was presented to her by host Mohanlal.

Bigg Boss Malayalam's concept is similar to the Hindi version of Bigg Boss wherein celebrity contestants, also known as housemates, are isolated from the outside world in a house for a certain period. The contestants then perform various tasks to win the hearts of the audience and become the ultimate winner. To take note, Dilsa is the first female winner of the Malayalam version of the reality TV series.

Dilsha Prasannan wins Bigg Boss Malayalam 4

As curtains draw upon the fourth season of Bigg Boss Malayam, Dilsha Prasannan got the maximum public votes. With Dilsha lifting the trophy, co-contestant Blesslee became the first runner-up of season 4 and Riyas Salim bagged the third position. After winning the title, Dilsa thanked everyone for their love and support. She said:

"I wondered whether I will survive the 100 days on this show. For many days I couldn't make sense of what I wanted to do on the show. But, I decided to just be myself and it wouldn't have been possible with everyone's support"

For the unversed, Dilsa battled it out with 5 other finalists, including Riyas Salim, Blesslee, Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad, and Dhanya Mary Varghese. The Bigg Boss Malayam 4 finale was a grand affair with former contestants like Suchitra, Aswin, Ronson, and Naveen setting the finale stage on fire with their power-packed performances on various hits songs. Superstar Mohanlal began the show with the statement, "This reality show became socially very responsible this season. We wanted to spread the message that we need to accept everyone for who they are and make life colourful."

Image: Instagram@bbm__edits_official