'Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3': A Look At The List Of All Evicted Contestants So Far

The third season of the popular reality shows Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam kickstarted with a grand premiere on February 1, 2021. Hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, the third season of the show promises to be bigger and better than the previous 2 seasons. In the premiere episode, viewers saw 14 people enter the house as Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 contestants and later five more wildcards entered the show. The show had its 8th-week elimination on Sunday, April 25 in which dancer Sandhya Manoj received the least number of votes from the audience and was evicted from the house. As the show is on its 9th week starting Monday, April 26, let's take a look at the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3's eviction list.

List of evicted Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 contestants

The first housemate who was evicted from the show in the first-ever elimination of the season was singer and violinist Lekshmi Jayan who came into the limelight after being a contestant on Asianet Idea Star Singer. She was evicted from the show after being in the house for two weeks.

The second contestant who was evicted from the Bigg Boss house was wildcard contestant Michelle Ann Daniel. The Malayalam actor who is known for her role in Oru Aadar Love was eliminated after she was a housemate for 13 days.

The third person who was evicted from Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam was another wild card contestant, Angel Thomas who is a model and fashion designer.

Indian bodybuilder and arm wrestler Majiziya Bhanu was the next contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house after staying on the show for 42 days.

The fifth week of the show's elimination was a shocking one when popular contestant Bhagyalakshmi was eliminated from the show after receiving the lowest number of votes. Other than being a social activist and a writer, Bhagyalakshmi has dubbed for over 4000 Malayalam films in her career.

There was no eviction in the week after Bhagyalakshmi's eviction as two contestants from the show Firoz Khan and Sajna were shown the doors when they were caught violating the rules even after getting repeated warnings from Bigg Boss. The 2 in 1 contestants were often heard talking about self-harm in the show which later on led to their eviction.

The latest contestant to be evicted from the house is Sandhya Manoj who was one of the popular contestants of the show after she made the statement that no women should be eliminated. She received the least number of votes when compared to the other nominated contestants of the house and had to bid farewell to the show.



While the show has had its fair share of drama with daily fights and arguments the most high-profile drama attached to the show was when Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3's Manikuttan walked out of the house citing that he is too afraid to continue living in the house. After pleading with Bigg Boss in the confession room about his decision of leaving the show, the makers obliged and Manikuttan was seen quitting the game and leaving the house.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Asianet and Mohanlal Instagram)