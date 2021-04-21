Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Vote Outs: Here's How You Can Save Those In Danger

The tenth week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has begun. So far, the reality show has evicted seven contestants. In week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, six contestants were nominated for elimination. The participants who have been evicted so far are Sajna/Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas.

The identities of fellow housemates were revealed this week during the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 nominations challenge for eliminations. Sandhya was a foregone contestant after three weeks of nominations. Anoop and Dimple, on the other hand, joined the nominations after a long hiatus this season. Sandhya is still in the danger zone, as she received yet another nomination this weekend.

Here are the different ways via which you can save your favourite contestants from elimination. The nominated Malayalam contestants will appear in the search results. If you are not already signed in, sign in and go to step 1 of your google account. Choose a contestant to vote for and keep them from being evicted. Upload your vote for him or her.

Open the Hotstar App with your phone number or email address. The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 banner will appear on the list. The Malayalam Page will appear, along with a ‘Vote' button underneath the banner. After pressing the vote button, you will be able to vote for the contestants. Choose a contestant and cast your vote. The app allows each user to vote 50 times a day.

Type the message BB CONTESTANT NAME to 57827. User can vote using this method only 10 times a day. Also, a number is provided for every contestant. Check your favourite contestant's missed call number. Dial the number for a particular contestant. Give a missed call on the number and submit your vote.

In seasons 2 and 1 of Bigg Boss Malayalam, viewers had the option to vote on Google's website, but this time the channel removed the option. The only way for viewers to vote now is via the Hotstar app or by skipping the call. There are also several missed call numbers where you can vote.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 contestants Sandhya Manoj and Adoney were saved from elimination after a suspense-filled weekend episode. Mohanlal, the show's host, played a joke on the contestants by staging a double eviction, which stunned them. Mohanlal announced to the viewers on Sunday's episode that he would play a prank on the participants and that there would be no eviction this week. Later, the host had Sai Vishnu, Rithu Manthra, Adoney, and Sandhya, the designated contestants, stand up. Initially, Mohanlal announced that both Sai and Rithu would be spared from eviction after a debate with the other housemates. He also demanded that Sandhya and Adoeny leave the home.