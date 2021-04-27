Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3's Manikuttan Quits The Show; A Look At What He Is Up To

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3's Manikuttan is garnering a lot of love and support from fans for his stint on the show. For his logical thinking, good performances in tasks, and friendship with co-participant Dimpal Bhal, the young actor gathered a huge amount of love and turned into an instant favourite of the audiences. Meanwhile, his companionship with Soorya Menon was questioned and scrutinised by other participants time and again, after the latter expressed her love for the actor. The recent promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 showed the actor exiting the show. Read on to find what happened to Manikuttan on the show.

What happened to Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3's Manikuttan?

The latest promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 suggests that Manikuttan has quit the show and cited personal reasons for his exit. In the promo of the upcoming episode, the other 10 contestants can be seen sitting in the living area of the house as Bigg Boss announces the young actor's exit from the show. Soon after the announcement, other contestants including Rithu Manthra, Sai Vishnu, Soorya Menon, Dimpal, and Firoz are seen expressing their disappointment over the young actor's departure and even request Bigg Boss to bring the contestant back to the show. Fans have no clarity as to why the actor suddenly decided to leave even after gaining so much love and support. As per Filmibeat, the actor is a part of Mohanlal's directorial venture Barroz and therefore decided to quit the show for the movie.

A quick look at Manikuttan's career

The actor made his acting debut in the television series Kayamkulam Kochunni. He gained widespread popularity for his role in the show. Manikuttan made his big-screen debut in the year 2005 with the Malayalam movie Boy Friend, which also featured actors like Mukesh and Sreenivasan in the lead roles. Most recently, the actor was seen in the movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie also featured Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, Pranav Mohanlal, and Nedumudi Venu in supporting roles.

Source: Manikuttan's Fanpage IG