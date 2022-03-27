Last Updated:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Contestants List, Live Streaming Details, TV Timings & More

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Contestants list, live streaming details, TV timings & more, here's all you need to know about Mohanlal-hosted show.

Mohanlal has been in the news for the release of his films like Bro Daddy, Aaraattu and more over the past couple of months. Amid his chock-a-block film commitments, the superstar was all set to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. 

The season was all set to premiere on Sunday. There has been excitement building among fans over the past few days on the contestants and other details. However, the makers have succeeded in keeping the mystery alive on contestants, and have not revealed much except for sharing the teaser promos. Here's all you need to know about it:  

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 TV show timings  

The premiere of the show will take place at 7 PM on Sunday. It will be telecast on  Asianet.

After that, the show will air at 9.30 PM from Monday-Friday and on Saturday and Sunday, it will air at 9 PM. Mohanlal will be making his appearance on the show on the weekends. 

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 live streaming

The show will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform also showcases the previous seasons of the reality show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 contestants list

TV star Suchitra Nayar, comedian Sooraj Thelakkad, TV star Dhanya Mary Varghese, TV actor Ronson Vincent, TV actress Lekshmi Priya, TV actor Naveen Arackal, TV actor Ronson Vincent, TV actor-comedian Kutty Akhil, Malayalam-speaking foreign Aparna Mulberry, actor Gayathri Suresh are some of the celebrity names that are doing the rounds on the list of contestants.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 shooting location 

The premiere is all set to take place in Mumbai. As per reports, a set has been created in Mumbai's Film City.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 promo

In the promo released by the makers on Sunday, visuals of the landing of a flight are shown to hint that Mohanlal had landed in the Maximum City. Mumbai's iconic places like Gateway of India, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and that of the technicians working behind-the-scenes were shown before Mohanlal arrives on the sets and comes on the screen.

He asks, "Who would be the contestants whom we have been waiting to know?" as he shared that there would a grand opening on Sunday.      

