'Bigg Boss' OTT Gears Up For Release; Here's List Of Contestants Said To Be Joining Show

Bigg Boss has been one of the longest-running reality shows in the Indian TV industry. After 14 seasons, the show is exploring a new venture on an Over-the-Top platform. With Karan Johar taking over as the host and a '24/7' format airing from August 8 on Voot, what remains the same are an interesting mix of contestants, who would seek to entertain fans, as they seek to win the show.

Here's list of contestants likely to feature on 'Bigg Boss' OTT

Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin is a singer and had shot to fame as a member of the band Viva, for which she had been selected in a reality show. Since then, the 38-year-old has rendered numerous chartbusters like Dhunki, Jag Ghoomeya and Chashni. She also makes headlines for her some of her social media posts, right from her comments on Korean boy band BTS and being a known face in the #Metoo movement.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat is a model-turned-actor who has been in the industry for two decades. Starting with appearances in talent competitions like Mr Grasim and advertisements, he entered films with multi-starrers like Tum Bin and Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar. The 42-year-old has also featured in movies like Heroine and numerous TV shows like Nach Baliye, Qubool Hai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh is a popular actress of the Bhojpuri film industry for a decade. After Manoj Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari, she is set to be the next name from the industry to enter the house. She has featured in movives like Tabadala, Dhadkan, Sarkar Raj, Sarkar Raj and was paired opposite Pawan Singh in most of these ventures.

Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima Pandit is a popular TV actress. Starting off her career as a model, she shot to fame with the serial Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Among the other notable appearances, the 31-year-old finished as the second runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2019.

Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan is an actor for his appearance in the popular serial Kumkum Bhagya. He had also sparked controversy recently when he tried to board a flight in a bathrobe.

Karan Nath

Karan Nath is an actor who had started his career as a child artist on the iconic film Mr India. He has featured in numerous films like JP Dutta's LOC Kargil and Tum opposite Manisha Koirala. After not many appearances in the last decade, he last appeared in Guns of Banaras last year.

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal is a popular TV actor. Starting off as a contestant on Splitsvilla 10 in 2017, she went on to win Ace of Space season 1 and also starred in a lead role in the web series Ragini MMS: Returns.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal is an actor known for the show Love School 3. As per reports, he was rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss last year, but his debut for the show is set to be this year.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has featured in numerous TV shows. Among them she was noticed for her appearances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Puncch Beat 2.

Milind Gaba

Milind Gaba is a singer known in both Punjabi and Bollywood film industries. Some of his popualar songs include He is known for his songs "Nazar Lag Jayegi", "She Don't Know" and "Yaar Mod Do". and is said to be a last-minute entry on the show/

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhatt is a choregrapher and is also said to be one of the contestants on the show.

Muskaan Jattana

As per reports, content creator Muskaan Jattana is also rumoured to be joining the reality show.

