'Bigg Boss Tamil 5' Contestants List: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Them

South superstar Kamal Haasan has returned with the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil with a grand launch on Sunday, October 3. As the show host, he introduced all the 18 new contestants which come from different walks of life from being actors to TV hosts to singers and entrepreneurs.

The reality show, which runs for 100 days on Star Vijay TV, started off in style with several performances, glitz, and glamour. The viewers also got their first look at the new Bigg Boss house that has an underground jail this time The contestants had also followed a mandatory quarantine period due to the COVID-19 protocol.

Here's everything you need to know about contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5:

Isaivani

Isaivani, a professional gaana singer, is the first contestant on the reality show. She is known for performing with the Indian Indie band The Castless Collective which records political and controversial songs. In 2019, she sang I'm Sorry Ayyappa which is related to the Sabarimala temple controversy.

Raju Jeyamohan

Raju is an actor, who has worked predominantly in the Tamil movie industry. He started his acting career with Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma and is best known for serials Kalloori Salai, Kana Kaanum Kalangal, Saravanan Meenatchi, and Aandaal Azhagar.

Mathumitha

Born and brought up in Germany, Mathumitha is a fashion designer and a model. She gifted a hand-made embroidery tie to Kamal Haasan as she entered into the reality show. She is currently working in a software company in Germany.

Abishek Raja

The next on the list is a versatile multitalented Abishek Raja, who is a famous YouTuber, movie reviewer, video jockey and Television presenter, and assistant director. Abishek has conducted over 300 interviews with the topmost bigwigs in the Tamil industry.

Namitha

Namitha Marimuthu is a transgender model, actress, and social worker. She recently made headlines for her charity during the COVID-19 induced pandemic as she helped a few members of the LGBTQ community.

Priyanka Deshpande

Priyanka Deshpande is one of the popular anchors in Tamil TV. She is known for hosting a number of shows including Kings of Comedy junior, Super Singer, Daddy My Hero, Mami's Day Out, Cinema Kaaram Coffee, among others.

Abhinay Vaddi

The grandson of famous actors Gemini Ganesan and Savitri, Abhinay Vaddi debuted with Young India in the Telugu film industry. He started his acting career in Tamil cinema with Ramanujan. The actor is also a national-level table tennis player.

Pavni Reddy

Known face on the small screen and silver screen, the model-turned-actor Pavani made her Tamil TV debut with the show Rettai Vaal Kuruvi in the role of Vennilla. She is known for shows like Pasamalar, EMI-Thavanai Murai Vazhkai, Rasaathi, and Chinna Thambi.

Chinna Ponnu

Chinna Ponnu is a well-known Indian playback singer who sings folk songs for movies and stage shows. The singer has crooned songs for both Kollywood and Tollywood movies.

Nadia Chang

Nadia Chang is a popular model and digital content creator. She hails from Malaysia and is known for her participation in various beauty pageants. In 2015, she participated in the MIM Top Model Search and became the runner-up.

Varun

The grandson of actor-politician Isari Velam, Varun is a Tamil actor who made her acting debut with Parimala Thiraiarangam. He has worked in movies like LKG, Thalaivaa, Bogan, among others. His performance in the Puppy movie co-starring Samyuktha Hegde got him appreciation.

Imman Annanchi

Imman Annachi is a popular actor, comedian television anchor, and also political personality. The actor, who is currently hosting the Kutty Cuties show, has worked in many Tamil movies. He is known for mimicry and humorous dialogues.

Suruthi Jeyadevan

Suruthi is a social media influencer and fashion blogger, who is well known for fashion statements, which were once highly slammed and trolled by netizens. In 2017, Texas-based-model boldly shut down trolls who questioned her fashion sense and accessories.

Akshara Reddy

Actor, model, and the title winner of the ‘Miss Globe 2019’ beauty pageant, Akshara Reddy represented India in this competition and won the title of a beauty queen. She had earlier participated in the Miss South India competition and became the winner.

Iykki Berry

Iykki Berry, the first Tamil female rapper is also a celebrity cosmetic surgeon and social activist. She rose to fame after her music videos and cover songs went viral on social media.

Thamarai Selvi

Thamarai Selvi is a South Indian drama artist who has worked largely in the Tamil language. The stage artist has performed in numerous shows across the nation.

Ciby Chandran

Ciby Chandran is a Tamil actor who recently appeared on Vijay's Master as a college student. He made his acting debut with Vanjagar Ulagam. He has been recently roped in for Suriya's upcoming film Etharkum Thununthavan.

Niroop Nandakumar

Actor and young entrepreneur Niroop Nandakumar works predominantly in Tamil cinema. He is best known as Bigg Boss fame Yashika Anand’s boyfriend.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 eliminations:

According to the reality show's rule, every week, housemates will nominate two of their fellow housemates for elimination. Those who receive the most nominations would face a public vote. Following this, the housemate with maximum votes would leave after being evicted from the Bigg Boss house. In the final week, there will remain only five housemates and the public vote will decide the final winner.

