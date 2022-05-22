'Bigg Boss' Telugu OTT Winner: Bindu Madhavi Lifts Trophy, Akhil Sarthak Comes Second

Bigg Boss Non-Stop, aka the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu, recently came to an end after a roller coaster ride for contestants of 90 days. The grand finale of the reality show took place on Sunday, May 21, and saw its first female winner. While Bindu Madhavi lifted the winner's trophy of the show, Akhil Sarthak came second.

Bindu Madhavi surely scripted history with Bogg Boss Telugu OTT as she became the first female winner of the reality show. The show's host Nagarjuna Akkineni announced Madhavi as the winner of the show's OTT version and the latter took home the prize money of Rs 50 lakh along with the trophy. As Madhavi lifted the winning trophy, she dedicated her win to the late-bloomers, who never choose to give up on their dreams. Akhil Sarthak finished as the first runner-up of the OTT season, while Shiva ended up in the third position.

The finale of Bigg Boss Non-Stop was surely an entertaining one as it had several ups and downs throughout the episode. While Madhavi and Akhil Sarthak did not choose to step down from the show, Ariyana Glory opted out of the winner's race by accepting the offer of Rs 10 Lakh. As Shiva ended up in third place, he was also awarded a direct ticket to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.

More about Bindu Madhavi's journey in Bigg Boss

Bindu Madhavi had long been associated with the controversial reality show. She was a wild card contestant on the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Madhavi ended up as the fourth runner-up of the show. In Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, she entered the house as a 'Challenger' contestant and left with the winning trophy.

Bindu Madhavi enjoys a massive fan following of nearly one million on Instagram, who came out to be a huge support for her throughout her Bigg Boss Telugu OTT journey. From the very first week of her on the show, Madhavi came to the limelight following her tiff with her fellow contestant Akhil Sarthak. Following the same, she had an eventful journey on the show. Madhavi also had her disputes with Natraj and her BFF Shiva. While Natraj called the Indian model "Shoorpanakha," fans addressed her as "Aada Puli."

Image: Instagram/@bindu_madhavii