After much wait and fanfare, the Bigg Boss 6 Telegu is all set to begin soon with makers dropping the promo video today. The show hosted by South stalwart Nagarjuna Akkineni is back with yet another season with a double dose of entertainment and high-end drama. Though the premiere date has not been announced by the makers, however, it is believed that the new season shall be full of surprises for avid fans.

The craze surrounding the show increased after the promo was dropped by the makers which shows the excitement of the people who were thrilled to know about the sixth season. The promo begins with a bride crying at her wedding as her parents console her. Suddenly a notification beeps on her mother’s mobile phone and before the bride could notice, everyone disappears from the wedding.

Bigg Boss Telegu 6 promo video out

A confused bride starts looking for her family when Nagarjuna appears and talks about Bigg Boss Aeason 6 which should not be missed as it will be high on drama and entertainment. Prashant Varma has reportedly directed the teasers of the previous season. While sharing the promo, Nagarjuna wrote on Twitter, “In life moment as Bigg Boss is back with another Entertaining season full of Fun and Emotion. Watch Promo.”

Coming to the list of contestants who will be taking part in the forthcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu, the list heavily comprises of candidates who are popular on Instagram.

According to various media reports, the list of contestants includes Srihan (ex-contestant Siri Hanmanth’s boyfriend), Sri Satya, Rj Surya, Geetu Royal – an Instagram influencer, Aadhi Reddy – a film reviewer on YouTube, Anchor Neha, and Neha Chowdary – another influencer among others.

Further, the media reports claim that the set is under construction currently and if reports are to be believed then the show will go on air from 4 September 2022. Besides celebrity contestants, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will welcome commoners as well in this new season. Host Nagarjuna also confirmed the same in the teaser as well.

With the promo release, a section of fans is expecting 'better contestants' while a few others demanded more entertaining participants and content.

(Image: @Starmaa/Instagarm)