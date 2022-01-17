'Bigg Boss Ultimate': Kamal Haasan Set To Host The OTT Version Of TV Reality Show

After successfully hosting five seasons of the TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, superstar Kamal Haasan will now venture into the show's OTT version Bigg Boss Ultimate, which will premiere onDisney+ Hotstar. The 67-year-old announced the exclusive season during the grand finale of the latest instalment, where Raju Jeyamohan emerged as the winner, while Priyanka Deshpande finished as the first runner up.

Unlike the one hour episodes of the regular TV season, the OTT version will stream 24*7, with fans getting a constant sneak peek into the happenings of the controversial house. According to PTI reports, the latest version will see the return of some contestants from seasons one to four.

Kamal Haasan to host the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil

Taking to their Instagram handle on Monday, January 17, Disney+ Hotstar shared a minute-long clip of the exclusive season's trailer where the Chachi 420 actor can be seen traversing through the house and inviting fans to witness the drama unfold from January 30, 2022. Take a look.

Expressing excitement ahead of the show, Kamal said, "I’m extremely excited to continue staying in touch with you by hosting the OTT version as well. The new format is now available 24/7 to engage and entertain you more. I am 100 per cent confident that you will find this whole new experience refreshing and interesting,". According to media reports, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Julie, Oviya and Tharshan are a few of the names coming up in the contestants' list.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 5 Tamil started on October 3, 2021, with 20 contestants including two wildcard entries and concluded earlier this month with Raju Jeyamohan's impressive win.

On the work front, the actor who has a list of films lined up, recently announced that his company, Raaj Kamal Films International is collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India for their upcoming production, Thampi. The film will star actor Sivakarthikeyan, who has projects like Doctor, Remo, Hero, and Don under his credits. He also has an upcoming action-thriller Vikram alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the pipeline.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is all set to come out this year after facing various postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IKAMALHAASAN/ @DISNEYPLUSHOTSTARTAMIL)