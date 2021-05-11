Billie Eilish Performs 'Your Power' On Stephen Colbert's Show

In April 2021, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish surprised her fans with the announcement of her upcoming album Happier Than Ever. The third single titled Your Power from the album has already topped the Billboard music charts. On May 10, 2021, she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for an interview and also gave a live remote performance of her latest single.

Billie Eilish performs Your Power on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Billie Eilish's performance of Your Power on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert came as a surprise to the fans. It was filmed in hilly terrain and was taped in advance. The video was announced a few hours before Billie's interview with Stephen. In the live performance video, Billie is dressed in a white shirt and beige pants, and brown sunglasses that seem to blend in with the pastel backdrop. The song features only the guitar as an accompaniment. Her performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is her first public performance of her latest single. Watch the full performance below.

Billie Eilish confirms the release of her second studio album

Billie Eilish had been speaking about preparing for her second album since early 2020. She collaborated with her brother Finneas once again to work on this album. On July 20, 2020, she dropped the first single titled My Future, which was followed by Therefore I Am released in November 2020. The album was confirmed in April 2021 following several hints that Billie dropped on her Instagram account and several billboards were spotted announcing the next album. She had also teased about the album with a 15-second snippet of the track Happier Than Ever. Billie's second studio album Happier Than Ever is slated to release on July 30, 2021, featuring 16 tracks including the previously released three singles.

She also released a documentary film Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry in February 2021. The documentary features a look at Billie's life from the time she released her first single Ocean Eyes to the fame that followed. She was subsequently featured on the cover of British Vogue as well.

(Image: Billie Eilish's Instagram)

