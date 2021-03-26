Birthday Boy Shaheer Sheikh Reveals He Often Forgets His Own Birthday

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh rings into his 37th birthday today, i.e. March 26, 2021. While birthdays are one of the most special days of the year for most individuals and they believe in celebrating it with a bang, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star doesn't believe in doing so and in fact, there have been times when he has also forgotten his own birthday. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shaheer said that if he had his way, he'd want everybody to forget his birthday.

As Shaheer Sheikh turned a year older today, hundreds of heartfelt birthday wishes by fans across the country started pouring in on social media since the morning. While Shaheer's birthday is no lesser than a celebration for his ardent fans, he doesn't really believe in celebrating the special day as many would expect. On the occasion of his 37th birthday, the Paurashpur actor told HT that there have been times when he himself has forgotten his own birthday and doesn't consider it a big deal.

During his interaction with the portal, Shaheer said he would want everyone to forget his birthday as well. Elaborating further on the same, he revealed coming from a humble background and not celebrating his birthday since childhood. Recalling his childhood days, Shaheer explained that to try and make ends meet, his parents used to also forget his and his sister's birthdays. He also jokingly added saying it has become a tradition that his family forgets each other's birthdays.

Meanwhile, just like every other birthday of his over the years, Shaheer Sheikh is currently basking in loads of sweet birthday wishes by his fans. Speaking about receiving immense love from fans, he expressed how his admirers make his day special with lovely messages and gifts. Furthermore, he also opened up about trying to stay low-key and mentioned trying to keep himself away from the limelight. He also feels it's weird because his friends keep telling him that he chose the wrong profession because being an actor means being in the limelight. However, the Mahabharat actor revealed becoming an actor to be able to live another life with the help of essaying a character.

