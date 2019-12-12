Bigg Boss 13: Birthday Boy Sidharth Shukla Hospitalised Due To Typhoid?

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and telecasts on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

Bigg Boss 13’s contestant Sidharth Shukla, who was recently accused by Himanshi Khurana for being the reason why Asim Riaz fainted due to an overdose of painkillers. He has made headlines again. However, this time it made Sidharth Shukla’s fans and followers worried. Last week, Sidharth Shukla was reportedly diagnosed with typhoid; however, he decided to continue staying in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He was in the house with a help of saline and injections. However, as per reports, his condition has worsened.

Reportedly, Sidharth Shukla who was with Paras Chabra in the secret room has now been moved to the hospital. His health condition has delayed his return to the Bigg Boss 13 house. His health needed immediate attention, however, he is still abiding by the rules and regulation of the Bigg Boss 13 house and is not allowed to communicate with his family members. Sidharth Shukla performed the tasks of the house while suffering from typhoid. Stay tuned for further updates about the Bigg Boss 13 house.

