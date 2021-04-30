Boman Irani Shares Promo Of Comedy Reality Show 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse' Ahead Of Release

Actors Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi are currently gearing up for their upcoming comedy reality show, LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse. The comedy reality show is a local version of Amazon Prime Video's original international series called LOL. Scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video, LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse promo was recently shared on social media by hosts, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi.

Boman & Arshad to host comedy reality show LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse

On April 30, Boman Irani took to his Instagram handle and shared a short promo clip of the upcoming comedy show. LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse cast ensemble will feature 10 comedians, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon. Sharing the LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse promo clip on Instagram, Boman Irani said, "Keeping the buzzer ðŸš¨ ready for their LOLs, not yours".

LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse release date

LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, Friday. The comedy show will have six episodes, each spanning around half an hour. It will feature India's 10 best comedians to battle up and to keep a straight face while attempting to make their rivals laugh out loud.

Boman and Arshad on their comedy reality show

Talking about hosting LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, Boman Irani told PTI that he is excited to take up the role alongside Arshad Warsi. He said, "I am delighted that with LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, I get to be a part of a show that offers comedy in a fresh new avatar". He further added, "The Indian audiences love comedy, and with an entirely unique format with ten of India’s most hilarious comedians, this show is power-packed with absolute insanity, laughter and entertainment. It’s always fun to work with Arshad and I am certainly looking forward to experiencing all the madness alongside him".

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Arshad Warsi was also seen praising his co-host, Boman. He told PTI, "Be it Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai or Jolly L.L.B, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Boman and I am delighted to be collaborating with him again for LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse". He also added, "Boman and I are tasked with keeping a close eye on the ten contestants who will be coming under one roof only with one intention – to be the last one laughing. I can’t wait to see what these talented comedians come up with and how far they’ll go to take home the prize. I am certain that the audiences will love this quirky format Amazon Prime Video is bringing to India after its success across Europe, South America and other Asian countries".